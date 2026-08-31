Pastor Khumbo Joram up with Lilongwe’s “Overcoming Spiritual bondage” Great Sunday Service



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A South African based Preacher and Founder of the Holy Nation Church Dr Khumbo Joram is expected to be in Malawi for a duo sunday services.

‎

‎Many Christians in Lilongwe and surrounding districts are expected to gather at Time of God Ministries on Sunday, September 13 2026 in the Afternoon for a special Great Sunday Service themed “OVERCOMING SPIRITUAL BONDAGE.”

This service is expected to focus on helping believers to understand and overcome spiritual challenges that may hinder their personal, family and spiritual progress.

Through preaching, prayer and worship, the gathering will seek to encourage Christians to strengthen their faith in God and experience freedom from spiritual limitations.

‎

‎The theme “OVERCOMING SPIRITUAL BONDAGE,” is expected to address issues surrounding spiritual struggles, strongholds, fear, limitations and other challenges that believers may encounter in their Christian journey.

Dr Khumbo Joram, who is very famous and well known with deliverance and teaching services, is expected to deliver a powerful message aimed at inspiring believers to seek spiritual freedom and deepen their relationship with God.

‎

‎Speaking to our reporter, Pastor Bommy of Time of God Ministries said Dr Joram’s presence at his church is a demonstration of submission to great calling.

” i see Dr Joram as one of God’ Generals and having him at our church is a true definition of humility in the kingdom assignment.

‎”I’m encouraging all Christians, families, church leaders, young people,politicians and all those seeking spiritual renewal to attend this special service,” said Pastor Bommy.

‎

‎Dr Khumbo Joram is expected to preach at his church of Holy Nation in the morning on the same Sunday and in the afternoon he will be at Pastor Bommy’s Church.

‎