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On the Establishment of Philosophy Clubs in Primary and Secondary Schools

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Leo Igwe
Leo Igwe

Primary

By Leo Igwe

Philosophy for Children (P4C) is an educational movement that fosters critical thinking and inquiry-based learning in schools. This educational approach is provided in the National Policy on Education. For instance, on page 10, it states that primary education aims to inculcate scientific and critical thinking skills. While subjects and programs that encourage scientific thinking exist, there is no subject that teaches children to think critically or reason philosophically. This shortfall needs to be addressed. This educational lacuna needs to be filled. In this piece, I argue for the establishment of philosophy clubs in schools.

In primary and secondary institutions, students learn integrated science, physics, chemistry, and biology. Students belong to science, robotics, or jet clubs. Schools have science and computer laboratories. These facilities help to deepen the knowledge and understanding of science and technology. Unfortunately, no philosophy or critical thinking clubs exist. Schools have no thought or philosophical laboratories; there are no facilities specifically devoted to critical, creative, and reflective thinking.  Philosophy clubs have become a pedagogical necessity in basic educational institutions because philosophy for children is much more than a subject. It is a discipline that can radically transform the school system and enrich the science of teaching and learning. 

As a subject, P4C fosters independent thinking and inquiry in children. Operationalized as questionstorm and diverstorm, philosophy for children encourages students to learn through questioning and out-of-the-box thinking, using exercises and modules tailored to these goals. Simply put, students are taught to ask questions and reason together. In this case, P4C is taught like agriculture, mathematics, verbal reasoning, and other subjects. Lessons are developed to measure students’ ability to reason philosophically and demonstrate intelligence through critical and divergent thinking. In addition, philosophy for children can apply to other subjects; it is a pedagogical approach to other fields of knowledge. In schools, learning is teacher-centric. Education is teacher-dominated. Students are largely passive. 

Teachers are the know-it-alls, and they dump knowledge on students who are the know-nothings. Students learn by rote and memorization of whatever they have been taught. This learning culture denies students opportunities to participate and contribute to the process of dispensing and acquiring knowledge. Schools offer many subjects, and the time allotted to teaching a subject is short and is getting shorter. To further philosophy for children, school authorities should facilitate the formation of philosophy clubs. 

The clubs will offer students more opportunities to think, more spaces to deepen their understanding of P4C and sharpen their critical and creative thinking abilities. The Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation is committed to supporting and mentoring interested schools. It will help schools establish philosophy clubs and societies. The foundation will provide schools with trained facilitators; it will supply P4C books, charts, and other learning materials to interested institutions. 

The foundation looks forward the school that would make history as the first to start a P4C club.

Leo Igwe directs Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation and facilitates the teaching of philosophy for children in schools

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Leo Igwe

Leo Igwe (born July 26, 1970) is a Nigerian human rights advocate and humanist. Igwe is a former Western and Southern African representative of the International Humanist and Ethical Union, and has specialized in campaigning against and documenting the impacts of child witchcraft accusations. He holds a Ph.D from the Bayreuth International School of African Studies at the University of Bayreuth in Germany, having earned a graduate degree in Philosophy from the University of Calabar in Nigeria. Igwe’s human rights advocacy has brought him into conflict with high-profile witchcraft believers, such as Liberty Foundation Gospel Ministries, because of his criticism of what he describes as their role in the violence and child abandonment that sometimes result from accusations of witchcraft. His human rights fieldwork has led to his arrest on several occasions in Nigeria. Igwe has held leadership roles in the Nigerian Humanist Movement, Atheist Alliance International, and the Center For Inquiry—Nigeria. In 2012, Igwe was appointed as a Research Fellow of the James Randi Educational Foundation, where he continues working toward the goal of responding to what he sees as the deleterious effects of superstition, advancing skepticism throughout Africa and around the world. In 2014, Igwe was chosen as a laureate of the International Academy of Humanism and in 2017 received the Distinguished Services to Humanism Award from the International Humanist and Ethical Union. Igwe was raised in southeastern Nigeria, and describes his household as being strictly Catholic in the midst of a “highly superstitious community,” according to an interview in the Gold Coast Bulletin.[1] At age twelve, Igwe entered the seminary, beginning to study for the Catholic priesthood, but later was confused by conflicting beliefs between Christian theology and the beliefs in witches and wizards that are “entrenched in Nigerian society.”[1] After a period of research and internal conflict due to doubts about the “odd blend of tribalism and fundamentalist Christianity he believes is stunting African development,” a 24-year-old Igwe resigned from the seminary and relocated to Ibadan, Nigeria

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