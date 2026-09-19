Malawi teachers demands sexuality education gap address

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Life Skills teachers in Lilongwe have called for stronger support, improved teaching materials and practical approaches to help them effectively deliver Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and Life Skills Education (LSE) to primary school learners.

The teachers made the call on Friday September 18 during a reflection and mentorship session organised by the Malawi SRHR Alliance at Chilinde Primary School, where they discussed challenges they face when teaching sensitive sexuality and reproductive health topics.

The session was guided by findings from a Youth Participatory Action Research (YPAR) study titled “Bridging the Gap in the Implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Malawi,” conducted by the Malawi SRHR Alliance and MenEngage Alliance Malawi.

The study identified several challenges affecting CSE delivery, including inadequate teacher preparedness, gaps in implementation, sociocultural barriers, stigma and fragmented access to information among young people.

Presenting the findings, Malawi SRHR Alliance Programme Advocacy Coordinator Misheck Gondwe said the research provided an opportunity to understand some of the challenges experienced by both learners and teachers.

During the discussion, teachers said topics such as sexuality, condom use, puberty and adolescence, menstrual health and hygiene, and antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) can be difficult to teach in primary schools.

They also shared experiences of learners asking sensitive questions that teachers sometimes find difficult to answer, while increased access to information through social media was identified as another factor influencing how learners understand sexuality and reproductive health issues.

The teachers further said cultural norms and gender dynamics can affect learners’ willingness to ask questions and openly participate in classroom discussions.

They called for more teaching and learning materials, improved teacher preparation and curriculum review to make CSE and LSE more practical and responsive to learners’ needs.

The session also emphasised the importance of creating safe and inclusive classroom environments where learners can freely ask questions and participate in discussions without fear of stigma.

The mentorship used practical exercises, role plays, peer learning and discussions of challenging classroom situations to help teachers develop strategies they can apply in their schools.

The engagement allowed teachers to move beyond identifying challenges and explore practical solutions for improving the delivery of CSE and LSE.

The Malawi SRHR Alliance said bringing youth-generated research findings directly to teachers was important in helping educators understand learners’ experiences and identify ways of making sexuality education more effective and responsive.

The session concluded with teachers identifying practical actions and strategies to strengthen CSE and LSE delivery in their respective schools.