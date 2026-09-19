Indonesia hails Malawi police for rescuing British woman Nusrat Osman

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Service has won international praise after a brave and daring rescue operation that saved a kidnapped British national.

The Indonesian government has commended the Malawi Police Service for successfully rescuing kidnapped British national Nusrat Osman who was abducted by gunmen last week.

Honourary Consular of Indonesia in Malawi, Tariq Kidy, has described the operation as professional and heroic, singling out Deputy Inspector General of Police Noel Kayira for leading from the front.

In a statement signed by Kidy, the Indonesian government said it has profound respect and appreciation for the Malawi Police Service and in particular Deputy Inspector General Dr Noel Kayira following the successful operation that secured the safe rescue of Mrs Nusrat Osman.

According to police sources, the rescue was not easy.

During a fierce raid at a compound in Chadzunda, Blantyre, Deputy IG Kayira suffered a gunshot wound after exchanging fire with the kidnappers.

Mrs Osman was kidnapped last Friday at Mount Pleasant in Blantyre by armed gunmen, an incident that shocked the nation and the diplomatic community.

But in a swift response, police intelligence tracked the kidnappers to Chadzunda where Dr Kayira personally led the operation.

The kidnappers were overpowered and Mrs Osman was rescued alive and safe.

Malawians across the country are now praising Dr Noel Kayira as a true hero who was ready to put his life on the line for others.

While other top officers sit in offices, Kayira was in the front line with a gun, fighting criminals to save a life.

This successful operation has proved that under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the Malawi Police Service is now professional, fearless and respected internationally.

Under the leadership of Inspector General and his deputy Kayira, police are no longer involved in politics but in protecting Malawians and all people living in Malawi.

The Indonesian commendation is a big boost to Malawi’s image abroad.

It shows that Malawi is safe and that its security agencies are capable of protecting both locals and foreigners.

We salute Dr Noel Kayira for his bravery. We salute Malawi Police Service for making Malawi proud.