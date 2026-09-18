Four suspected Kidnappers shot dead in Blantyre

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Four suspected kidnappers have been shot dead during an exchange of fire with police in Mpemba, near Chadzunda in Blantyre, on Thursday during an operation that led to the rescue of kidnapped British national Nasrat Osman.

In a press statement released and signed by Malawi Police Service publicist Gladys Chiwaula, Service Public Relations Officer and released on the Malawi Police Service official Facebook page, police said the suspects were armed with an AK-47 rifle and a Girsan Regard MC pistol when they exchanged fire with officers.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted to rescue Osman, aged 47, who was kidnapped by four unidentified men at Mount Pleasant in Blantyre last week Friday.

Police said the four suspects sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange of fire and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The suspects, however, later succumbed to their injuries, according to the police statement.

The statement did not identify the four suspects, while investigations into the kidnapping and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are continuing.

During the operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for operations Noel Kayira sustained gunshot injuries.

Kayira is currently receiving treatment at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

Osman was also admitted to the same hospital following her rescue, where she is receiving treatment and undergoing physical and mental health assessments.

Police said investigations are continuing and that more details will be provided in due course.