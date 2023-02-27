Bravo! Malawi Police apprehend hard-core robbers in Blantyre

……….Robbers identities have been disclosed…..

Hard-core thugs arrested in Blantyre

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Service (MPS) in Blantyre on Monday morning, February 27, 2023 managed to arrest six hard-core robbers in tactical operation.

This publication understands that there was shoot-out near Chichiri Shopping Mall in Blantyre, allegedly involving Police who foiled an attempted robbery around the area.

Police therefore have revealed the identities of six suspected thugs.

National Police publicist Peter Kalaya disclosed the suspects as Brian Erick Banda, 40 from Mwandimba Village, Traditional Authority Njewa in Lilongwe, Richard Mzinga, 39 from Msandama Village Traditional Authority Nsabwe in Thyolo District, Petro Kambadi, 32 from Makonde Village, Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe, Martin Metson Phiri, 32 from Zazira Village, Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu District, Oliver Maseko, 46 from Chamasowa Village, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo District and Peterson Ranken, 52 of M’gona Village, Traditional Authority Tengani in Nsanje District.

Kalaya added that the arrests signify how the police have intensified their operations after concerns from the public of security lapse.

Police in a tactical operation arresting criminals

He disclosed further that five of the six were shot in the legs and buttocks and are currently out of hospital.

“We will continue with these operations until all criminals out there are flushed out of their hideouts.

“Guidelines on the use of firearms allow us to use reasonable force which is determined by the nature of the enemy and it can go beyond merely injuring them, depending on situations,” he said.

There has been spate of criminal incidents recently in some parts of the country where citizens are being attacked and robbed.

