Former NFRA deputy chief Gerald Viola slapped with 2 year suspended sentence on office abuse

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) deputy Chief Executive Officer Gerald Viola has been given a two year suspended sentence.

Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba handed the sentence on Monday, February 27, 2023.

This follows the conviction the court ruled on Viola last week Monday in connection with a MK3.3 billion NFRA maize scandal.

The court found Viola guilty on first charge of misuse of office while his co-convict, businessperson Chrispin Chingola, was found guilty on the count of influencing a public officer to misuse a public office.

Chingola has also been handed a three year suspended sentence.

Viola on three year suspected sentence

In sentencing, presiding Magistrate observes that the convict took into consideration the fact that the convicts are first offenders and that they did not get any economic benefit from the crime.

In October 2020, ACB arrested Viola and Chingola for unilaterally issuing to Missies Trading a Local Purchasing Order (LPO) number 6750 to supply 10 000 metric tonnes of maize to NFRA worth MK3.3 billion for the business interest of Chingola of the said Missies Trading Company.

Viola is the former press officer of Peter Mutharika during Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) era.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...