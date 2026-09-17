Mexico City police officer Arizbeth Dionisio Ambrosio promoted for breastfeeding a starving 4-month-old infant

MEXICO CITY-(MaraviPost)-Mexico City police officer Arizbeth Dionisio Ambrosio was promoted for breastfeeding a starving 4-month-old infant.

Hurricane Otis struck Acapulco as a destructive Category 5 storm, leaving widespread food and supply shortages.

Ambrosio—a mother of two who was also nursing her own child—was deployed to the area for relief and debris-clearing efforts.

While working, she heard a baby crying. A distressed mother explained that her 4-month-old son had not eaten in 48 hours and no formula was available.

With the mother’s permission, Ambrosio nursed the infant, calming him immediately.

A photograph of the tender moment was captured and shared widely across social media and news outlets, praised as a powerful symbol of human empathy.

Mexican police authorities honored her compassion, promoting her from Policía Primero to Suboficial and commending her deep sense of humanism in the line of duty. You can read more about the event.