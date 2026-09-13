2026 MSCE results: Where do Malawi’s students who did not qualify go next?

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-If you are a student who did not attain the 2026 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) qualification, or a parent trying to understand what happens next, do not treat the result as the end of the road.

First, understand the result, identify the available options and choose the pathway that best matches the student’s ability, circumstances and ambitions.

That is the more important conversation Malawi should be having after the release of the 2026 MSCE results.

A total of 188,169 candidates sat for the examination and 111,510 attained the MSCE qualification, giving a national pass rate of 59.26 percent. This means that 76,659 candidates did not attain the qualification in that examination cycle. Behind that figure are thousands of individual students and families now making decisions about examinations, further education, skills training, employment or entrepreneurship.

The first point that needs to be clear is what “pass rate” means. The 59.26 percent represents candidates who met the requirements for the MSCE award.

It does not mean that all 111,510 candidates have automatically secured university or college places. An MSCE qualification opens the door to further education, training or employment, while admission to a particular institution or programme is a separate process.

For students who did not attain the qualification, the first step should therefore be to examine the results carefully rather than immediately conclude that their education has ended.

MANEB provides for a Certificate by Accumulation, allowing candidates who do not satisfy the MSCE requirements in one sitting to accumulate qualifying results over not more than four consecutive examination sittings, subject to the applicable requirements. This gives some candidates another route towards obtaining the qualification.

Students and parents should establish which subjects were passed, which requirements remain outstanding and whether rewriting examinations is the most suitable option. Where a candidate believes there is a problem with the results, the appropriate examination-query procedure should be followed within the prescribed period.

But rewriting is not the only possible pathway.

For some young people, the better option may be technical, entrepreneurial or vocational training. This is where Malawi’s Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training (TEVET) system becomes particularly important.

TEVET should not be viewed as a place for young people who are simply being pushed out of academic education. It is a pathway to practical competence and can lead to employment, apprenticeships and self-employment.

Malawi needs electricians, mechanics, plumbers, welders, builders, ICT technicians, agricultural technicians, chefs, fashion designers and many other skilled professionals. These occupations require training, discipline and competence and can make a direct contribution to households and the wider economy.

There are already opportunities within the public technical-college system. The government’s current technical-college application platform lists 28 government technical colleges and programmes covering areas including electrical installation and electronics, automobile mechanics, fabrication and welding, plumbing, ICT, tailoring and fashion design, food production and solar photovoltaic installation.

The immediate challenge is ensuring that students know these opportunities exist and can realistically access them.

Cost remains one of the biggest barriers. Tuition is only one part of the expense. Transport, accommodation, food, uniforms, protective clothing, tools and other requirements can make training unaffordable for families with limited incomes.

Students therefore need to ask a practical question: What can my family realistically afford, and what financial assistance is available?

Government, development partners and private companies should strengthen targeted bursaries, apprenticeships, tool support and other forms of assistance for students who cannot meet the cost of training. Support should be designed to help young people complete programmes, not merely enrol in them.

The second question should be: Will the skill I am learning lead to an actual opportunity?

A certificate alone does not guarantee employment. Training institutions need stronger relationships with employers so that programmes reflect the skills required in the economy. Apprenticeships can help close the gap by allowing students to learn in real workplaces while receiving structured training.

A young person studying motor-vehicle mechanics, for example, can gain valuable experience through supervised work at a garage. Someone pursuing construction can learn alongside experienced workers while completing formal training. The result is a combination of qualification and practical experience.

Entrepreneurship is another option, but it should be approached realistically.

Young people should not simply be told to “start a business” without being shown how to obtain finance, equipment, customers and basic business knowledge. A trained carpenter needs tools and access to customers. An agricultural entrepreneur needs inputs and markets. An ICT technician may require equipment and reliable connectivity.

Entrepreneurship support should therefore combine skills with mentorship, appropriate finance, market access and business development.

Schools also need to prepare students for these choices much earlier.

Career guidance should not begin when MSCE results arrive. Students should learn while still in school about university education, TEVET, apprenticeships, entrepreneurship, agriculture, creative industries and other careers. They should understand the qualifications required, the costs involved and the likely employment opportunities.

This would help replace the idea that there is only one successful route after secondary school.

The country also needs better information about what happens after students leave secondary education. Malawi should track whether young people proceed to further education, enter TEVET, take apprenticeships, find employment, start businesses or remain outside education and work.

Such information would help policymakers determine which pathways are working and where investment is needed. It would also give parents and students more reliable information when making decisions about their futures.

The MSCE pass rate has improved from 54.40 percent in 2023 to 54.79 percent in 2024, 58.44 percent in 2025 and 59.26 percent in 2026. That upward trend is encouraging, but examination results are only one measure of the country’s educational progress.

The bigger issue is what happens after the results.

For students who attained the MSCE qualification, the next step is to make informed decisions about further education, training or employment. For those who did not attain it this time, the immediate task is equally practical: understand the results, investigate whether another examination opportunity is appropriate, explore TEVET and apprenticeship options, and seek reliable career guidance before making a decision.

For parents, the responsibility is not simply to ask, “Why did you fail?” It is to ask, “What happened, what can we learn from it, and what is the best next step?”

For Malawi, the responsibility is even greater. A young person’s examination result should identify a challenge to be addressed, not become a permanent label.

The country will know that its education system is working when students do not merely leave school with examination results, but with clear choices, relevant skills and a realistic pathway into further learning, decent work or productive enterprise.

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