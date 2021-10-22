Suspected 2021 MSCE leaked papers

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) has quashed rumours hovering on social media claiming that the 2021 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination papers of leaked, saying the rumours are fake.

Some people are sharing examination papers on social media especially on social media including WhatsAPP and Facebook.

The Maravi Post is in possession of some of the leaked papers.

The suspected leaked papers including Biology, Mathematics and Agriculture.

But MANEB spokesperson Mayamiko Chiwaya has described the papers circulating on social media as fake.

Chiwaya said candidates should not be worried as they have tightened security.

MANEB will started administering the 2021 MSCE examination from Tuesday, October 26, 2021 across the country.