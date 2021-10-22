LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered two new COVID-19 cases, 17 new recoveries and no new deaths. All new cases are locally transmitted and both are from Lilongwe District. No new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,747 cases including 2,296 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.72%). Of these cases, 2,663 are imported infections and 59,084 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 57,068 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 92.4%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 2,151.

In the past 24 hours, there was one new admission (the new admission is not vaccinated) in the treatment units while two cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of six active cases are currently hospitalised (One case is in critical condition and is not vaccinated): two in Lilongwe, and one each in Mzimba North, Zomba, Mulanje, and Neno Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 510 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 245 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 0.4% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 1%.

Cumulatively, 421,512 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,178,109 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 646,675 and 275,483 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 255,951, people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,331 and 2,576 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 574 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 531,434 people

are fully vaccinated.

I would like to commend all people who are continuing to practice COVID-19 preventive and containment behaviours, which has contributed to the reduction in the number of new COVID-19 infections, admissions and deaths that is being observed in our country.

The reduction being observed is as a result of our collaborative efforts in the COVID-19 fight and it is important that we maintain the momentum to supress further the COVID-19 transmission.

The low numbers being reported should not be cause for anybody to lax. While the numbers of new cases are low, the risk remains high as we still have over 2,000 active cases and we are still recording new cases on a daily basis.

In order to further supress the COVID-19 infections in our country, everyone needs to practice all the preventive and containment measures.

Further to adherence to the preventive measures, those aged 18 years and above should ensure that they have received the COVID19 vaccine to reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19.

Evidence from our data indicates that the vaccines are working as the majority that are developing severe illness and dying from COVID-19 in our country are not vaccinated.

This is not the time to lower our guard, COVID-19 is still here as evidenced by the new confirmed cases being reported on daily basis. Everyone needs to;

 wash hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol based sanitizer,

 always wear a mask when in public places as the mask helps reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. The masks are only valuable when used correctly by covering your mouth and nose.

 maintain physical distance of at least 1 metre between yourself and others

 strict adherence of the preventive measures in mass gatherings such as weddings etc, as any mass gathering has risks associated with it, outdoors is better than indoors and importantly the venue should allow physical distancing of at least one meter between delegates and ensure adequate hand washing/sanitizing stations.

 practice cough and sneeze etiquette

 getting vaccinated for those that are aged 18 years and above

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE