Late Grace Chinga tombstone destroyed

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Unscrupulous and disgruntled thugs have destroyed Malawi’s Gospel artist late Grace Chinga tombstone

The late Chinga’s son Steve Spesho confirmed the incident that disgruntled people have indeed damaged his mother’s tombstone at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre.

Spesho who is also an artist, said that they received a call from a certain woman who was at the cemetery for a funeral ceremony.

He said he is not so sure as to what is happening with security at the cemetery as this is a second time it has happened.

“All along we have had the tombstone intact until earlier this year when we first heard about people breaking it. We fixed it and now the same thing has happened,” he said.

The police are yet to comment on the matter.

The late Chinga was laid to rest on March 19, 2016.