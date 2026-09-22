Visa Names Africa’s Global Music Icon Fally Ipupa as the Face of Visa Pay in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Visa and Fally Ipupa Launch Landmark Partnership to Accelerate Digital Payments in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through Visa Pay

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo, September 21, 2026/ — Visa (www.Visa.co.in), a global leader in digital payments, announced today renowned Congolese music superstar Fally Ipupa as the official Brand Ambassador for Visa Pay, during an exclusive media event in Kinshasa. The partnership marks a significant milestone for digital payments and financial inclusion in the DRC, bringing together one of Africa’s most influential cultural icons and a global payments leader to make digital payments more accessible, convenient and relevant to millions of consumers in support of the Central Bank’s 2027 cashless agenda.

Launched in the DRC in September 2025, Visa Pay is an interoperable payments and ecommerce solution that enables consumers to pay, get paid and move money through a dedicated mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as well as directly within the mobile applications of participating banks, mobile operators and fintechs.

Through this collaboration, Fally Ipupa will champion Visa Pay through consumer campaigns, exclusive digital content, public appearances and community engagement initiatives designed to inspire more consumers to embrace the benefits of digital payments. By connecting Visa Pay with one of Africa’s leading cultural voices, the partnership also reflects Visa’s ambition to engage more closely with the continent’s music and creative industries, and to support the growing role of creators and entrepreneurs in Africa’s digital economy.

Visa Pay is currently available through Access Bank, Sofibanque, Solidaire Banque, and UBA, enabling consumers to open an account and receive a free digital Visa card through these participating financial institutions on the Visa Pay app. Trust Merchant Bank Pepele customers can also access Visa Pay directly within the Pepele app. Several other financial institutions are currently integrating the platform, reinforcing ecosystem-wide adoption and accelerating the Central Bank’s 2027 ambitions.

The solution allows consumers to use their Visa Pay digital card to pay for goods and services online. Consumers can also send money to another Visa Pay user using a registered mobile number, without having to enter bank account details. With an eligible phone, consumers can tap to pay at contactless payment terminals, making in-store payments faster and removing the need to carry cash or present a physical card.

“Mr. Fally Ipupa embodies innovation, ambition and progress, values that are deeply aligned with Visa’s mission to uplift everyone, everywhere by being the best way to pay and be paid,” said Sophie Kafuti, Managing Director, Visa DRC. “His influence extends beyond music. He connects generations, uplifts communities and audiences across Africa and the diaspora. This partnership is rooted not only in his reach, but also in our shared belief that creativity and technology can open new opportunities. Together, we will help more consumers discover how simple, secure and convenient digital payments can be, while strengthening Visa’s engagement with Africa’s creative economy.

“Music has always been about bringing people together, creating opportunities and inspiring people to dream bigger. I see the same potential in digital innovation. I am proud to partner with Visa Pay and I hope to encourage more Congolese consumers to embrace the digital economy, connect to new opportunities and participate in the future with confidence.” said Fally Ipupa.

The announcement comes as Visa continues to invest in innovative solutions that empower consumers, merchants, mobile operators and financial institutions across Africa. By combining payment technology with cultural relevance and trusted voices, Visa Pay aims to make digital payments more accessible and meaningful in consumers’ everyday lives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Visa Inc..