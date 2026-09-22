NBM plc fulfils Platinum award promise with Cape Town trip

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has fulfilled its promise to send eight 2024 Platinum Employee Recognition Awardees and their spouses to Cape Town, South Africa.

The employees departed Malawi on Saturday for the special tour, after their initial trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates was disrupted by regional unrest and the closure of airspace across parts of the Middle East earlier this year.

NBM plc subsequently committed to finding an alternative destination while prioritising the safety of the awardees.

The eight employees were recognised for exceptional performance, innovation and dedication to service delivery during NBM plc’s Staff Recognition Awards.

Speaking during the send-off, NBM plc Employee Benefits Manager Limbani Chakhoma said the Bank remained committed to fulfilling the reward despite the disruption.

He said the decision to arrange the Cape Town trip demonstrated the Bank’s commitment to keeping its promises to employees who had earned the recognition.

“As a Bank that still sticks to its promises, we still had to look for another destination where they would go. And this time around, they are going to Cape Town to still fulfil the tour that the Bank had planned for them,” he said.

One of the awardees, NBM plc Client Coverage Manager Nicholas Musaiwa, said the trip had been eagerly anticipated after the disruption of the original plans.

Musaiwa said this was his second employee recognition trip.

“When the initiative was started about 10 years ago, I also happened to be one of the winners. We travelled to Durban. After some years, the initiative was restarted, and I also happened to be one of the eight winners who were recognised to travel to Cape Town,” he said.

The Platinum Employee Recognition Award is one of NBM plc’s initiatives to recognise and motivate employees who demonstrate exceptional performance and uphold the Bank’s service standards.