Second raid on RSA Minister Mchunu’s home

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-The investigation into South Africa’s law enforcement leadership has taken a fresh turn, with suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu confirming that officers have again searched his private residence.

According to his office, a team arrived at his family home in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday to execute a court order. A mobile device was taken during the operation.

The search is linked to the broader inquiry into claims of political interference, maladministration and criminal infiltration within the country’s police service – allegations that have shaken public confidence in the South African Police Service.

Mchunu, who took charge of the police ministry following the 2024 national elections, is currently on forced leave.

President Cyril Ramaphosa placed him on leave after serious accusations emerged about how the police were being run. An acting minister has been filling the role since.

Two separate mechanisms are now scrutinising the allegations: a judicial Commission of Inquiry chaired by Justice Madlanga, and a special Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament. Both are examining whether political actors interfered with police operations.

This week’s incident is not the first time electronic equipment linked to the minister has been taken for analysis.

Law enforcement agencies are understood to be collecting and forensically reviewing communication devices as part of evidence gathering.

Legal experts note that a search-and-seizure warrant does not imply a guilty verdict. The seized items must still undergo forensic examination to establish if they contain any material relevant to the inquiry.

The suspended minister has maintained his innocence, stating publicly that he is willing to cooperate with all lawful investigative processes.

For readers outside South Africa, the development comes at a time when the SAPS is under sustained pressure to demonstrate independence from political influence. The outcome of the current commissions is widely seen as pivotal for the future credibility of policing in the country.

No criminal charges have been laid against Mchunu at this stage.

Mr SENZO MCHUNU

22 SEPTEMBER 2026

TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES

STATEMENT ON THE EXECUTION OF THE SEARCH AND SEIZURE WARRANT ON THE PREMISES OF MINISTER MCHUNU

This serves to confirm that on Monday (21 September 2026) a group of Police officials served the Minister at his private family home in KwaZulu Natal Province with a high court (Johannesburg )search and seizure warrant of Cellular phones with specific IMEI numbers as mentioned in the document.

As a law abiding citizen and in the presence of his Attorney , Minister Mchunu handed over the handset in line with the directive of the court.

It must be noted that this is the second time the police have seized these communication tools without having returned the first set. Minister Mchunu will address these developments and many other matters that evolves around his name in the coming weeks.