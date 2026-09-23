Harare couple found dead in suspected double suicide

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A couple has been found dead in their bedroom in Glenview, Harare, in a case that has left residents speculating about a possible double suicide.

The bodies were discovered on Tuesday morning inside their matrimonial bedroom. The exact circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear.

Residents in the area suspect the deaths may have been a double suicide, although there is no official confirmation.

Zimbabwe Republic Police officers attended the scene had since cordoned off the house and said investigations are underway.

The man is said to be a local church leader who also works as a bouncer.

It is further reported that the couple had been having marital misunderstandings for some time.

Reports from the scene indicate that the woman’s body was found naked while the man was fully dressed.

Police say more details will be released once investigations are complete.