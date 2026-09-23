Why Tennessee must spare Christa Pike on death sentence in America

At just 18 years old, she was a teenager with a troubled past. Today at 49, she is known as the only woman on Tennessee’s death row and the youngest woman ever sentenced to death in the United States.

Her name is Christa Gail Pike, and as her execution date of September 30, 2026 draws closer, a wave of emotion, reflection and urgent appeals for mercy is sweeping across America.

The crime that put her there dates back to January 1995. Pike, then a student at a Job Corps program in Knoxville, was involved in the brutal murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. What prosecutors at the time called an act of “extraordinarily brutal” jealousy-driven violence, ended with Slemmer losing her life in the woods. Pike was 18, her victim was 19. Two lives destroyed in one night.

She was sentenced to death at just 20 years old.

Nearly 30 years have passed since that courtroom verdict. Thirty years of living in a tiny cell, listening to the clock tick, waiting to die. Thirty years of appeals, sleepless nights, and psychological torture that no human being can fully comprehend.

If the execution goes ahead on September 30th, Pike will make history for the wrong reasons – she would become the first woman executed in Tennessee in over 200 years.

But the question the world must now ask is: What does justice truly mean?

Has She Not Paid Enough?

Christa was a teenager when she committed this terrible act. She was 18 – barely an adult, broken, jealous, and immature. Today she is 49. She is no longer that angry, lost teenager.

Legal experts and human rights advocates argue that 30 years on death row is itself a severe punishment. The woman has been psychologically punished, isolated, and has had three decades to reflect, to repent, and to transform.

Her lawyers are now fighting on two fronts – a clemency petition to the Governor and a religious-liberty lawsuit challenging the lethal injection process. But beyond the legal jargon is a human appeal: Give her a second chance at life.

A Plea For Mercy

We do not in any way minimize the pain of Colleen Slemmer’s family. Their loss is irreparable and our hearts remain with them.

However, executing Christa Pike after 30 years will not bring Colleen back. It will only create another death, another tragedy, and set Tennessee back 200 years in its record on women and the death penalty.

We appeal to the State of Tennessee, to Governor Bill Lee, and to the US justice system:

Consider her age at the time: She was 18, a youth whose brain was not fully matured. Consider time served: 30 years behind bars is already a lifetime. She has been punished more than most people who commit murder and get life sentences. Consider transformation: Long-term death row inmates often become completely changed persons, mentors, and examples of rehabilitation. Christa deserves a chance to prove she is now a transformed, remorseful woman. Consider mercy over revenge: True justice is not just about punishment, but about redemption.

Tennessee has a chance to show the world that America believes in second chances. Let Christa Pike live. Commute her sentence to life imprisonment.

Let her remaining years be used to counsel young girls against violence, jealousy and making the mistake she made at 18.

Killing her now serves no purpose. Sparing her will be a powerful statement that even after the darkest crime, humanity and mercy can still prevail.