Kapito’ CAMA warns Mutharika Govt against suppressing peaceful protests

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has warned that denying Malawians the right to hold peaceful demonstrations risks fuelling public anger and vandalism, arguing that suppressing people’s voices could push frustrated citizens towards violence.

In a press statement signed by CAMA Executive Director, John Kapito, dated November 11, 2026, CAMA expressed concern over what it described as a growing tendency by government to block, ban or frustrate peaceful demonstrations.

The association said the right to demonstrate peacefully and without arms was constitutionally guaranteed and should not be treated as a favour granted by government.

According to CAMA, peaceful demonstrations provide an important channel through which citizens can express their grievances and engage authorities in dialogue.

“Peaceful demonstration is a safety valve for democracy, and when you deny people the right to speak peacefully, you force them to speak violently,” reads part of the statement.

CAMA further argued that the vandalism witnessed during previous demonstrations was partly a consequence of closing legitimate channels through which citizens could be heard.

It pointed to the rising cost of living, foreign exchange and fuel shortages, as well as unemployment, as some of the challenges facing Malawians and fuelling public frustration.

The association also urged political leaders to allow the Malawi Police Service to independently perform its responsibility of maintaining law and order, saying the police had the capacity to manage demonstrations professionally.

It specifically described Inspector General of Police Luhanga as an expert in controlling and negotiating with demonstrators, adding that there should be no fear in allowing citizens to exercise their constitutional rights.

CAMA has since called on the police to remain professional and impartial while protecting both demonstrators and property.

“Malawi is a democracy, not a police state, and if we stop peaceful dissent, we are planting the seeds of violent anarchy,” the statement reads.

The association concluded that allowing peaceful demonstrations was not only essential for democracy but also economically sensible, arguing that preventing vandalism was cheaper than repairing damaged property.