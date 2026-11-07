How Falesi Banda, the widow Kadzamira called a nobody, defeated the untouchable Mama

This is not just a land case. This is Malawi’s history on trial.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, in Lilongwe, a seven-judge panel of the Supreme Court of Appeal led by Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda did what many thought would never happen in Malawi.

They told Mama Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira – the most powerful woman of the Kamuzu era, the official hostess, the untouchable – that her appeal is “devoid of merit.”

Case closed. With costs.

And in Mchinji, a widow named Falesi Banda, widow to the late Elias Kaphwiti Banda, who says she prayed for 50 years to live long enough to see this day, finally saw it.

The facts are shameful

The court has confirmed what the High Court said in December 2025 through Judge Simeon Mdeza: Tichitenji Estate, 583.771 acres in T/A Kawere, Mchinji, belongs to the Kaphwiti Banda family.

Kadzamira’s story was simple: The land was given to her as a gift by President Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda in 1972.

The family’s evidence was simpler and stronger: They had a registered deed from 1966. Some records show 1967/1968 registration. Whatever the year, it was YEARS before 1972. Under Section 8 of the Deeds Registration Act, first registration has priority.

The Supreme Court agreed – Kaphwiti Banda’s lease was never lawfully cancelled, surrendered or forfeited. Kadzamira’s title was declared defective and invalid.

What does this tell us?

It tells us exactly how the Malawi Congress Party under Kamuzu operated.

The MCP system of grab and give

Let us condemn it without apology.

Under Kamuzu’s MCP, land was not owned by law. It was owned by loyalty. A man like Elias Kaphwiti Banda could have valid papers, a registered lease, a home – but once he fell out with the one-party regime and went into exile, his papers became toilet paper.

Kamuzu could simply grab that land and give it to whomever he wanted.

And who did he want to please more than Mama Kadzamira? His confidante, his official hostess, his “somebody”?

So a family is thrown into exile, their estate is seized, and it is handed over like a Christmas gift.

No compensation. No due process. Because in that era, the President’s word was the title deed.

This is the original sin of our land problems in Malawi. Thousands of families lost land this way.

Tichitenji is just one that survived to tell the story because Falesi Banda refused to die before justice.

Khumbo Soko, Kadzamira’s own lawyer, has now acknowledged the truth: there is no further legal avenue. The matter is closed.

From nobody to somebody, from somebody to nobody

Here is the sweetest part of this justice.

Fifty years ago, Falesi Banda was a nobody. A widow of a political exile, poor, powerless, voiceless.

Kadzamira was somebody – the somebody who could enter Kamuzu’s house anytime, who could get any farm, any estate, with a nod.

Today, the tables have turned completely. It is vice versa.

The court looked at the nobody and saw the rightful owner. It looked at the somebody and saw a defective title.

This is the lesson the current MCP must learn, even as it tries to rebrand itself. You cannot build a new Malawi on the arrogance of the old MCP.

The habit of grabbing and giving to cronies must be condemned, whether it was done in 1972 or is done in 2026.

No Matter How Long, Justice Prevails

Falesi Banda prayed for 50 years. That is not a legal strategy; that is faith. She prayed to live long enough to see the deed her husband left in 1966 speak louder than the power of 1972.

And it did.

To all Malawians sitting on grabbed land, to all widows whose husbands died in exile, to all families whose title deeds were torn by political power: Your day may take 50 years, but it will come.

The Supreme Court has not just returned Tichitenji Estate to Mchinji. It has returned dignity to Malawi’s history.

Justice delayed is justice denied, they say. But in Malawi, justice delayed for 50 years has finally been delivered.

And it tastes like victory.