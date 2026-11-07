Malawi FA’s CAF A wake up call

For almost a decade, Malawi football has operated without hosting a CAF A coaching course, a situation that has exposed the country to serious challenges whenever local coaches seek opportunities to lead clubs and national teams at the highest level.

The return of the programme in 2026 should therefore be viewed as a major turning point for the future of Malawian football.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) A coaching course returned to Malawi in November 2026, with 25 coaches participating at Mpira Village in Blantyre. According to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), this is the first programme of its kind in the country since 2016, marking a 10-year gap in advanced coaching development.

But why is this qualification so important and what has Malawi been losing because of the absence of locally qualified coaches? The answer can be found in the experiences of Silver Strikers Ladies, the Malawi Under-20 national team and the senior women’s national team, the Scorchers.

A CAF A licence is not simply another certificate for a coach to display in an office. It is an advanced professional qualification that equips coaches with knowledge of tactical organisation, player development, match management and the technical demands of elite football. It also provides eligibility for certain coaching positions under CAF competition regulations.

The first example is Silver Strikers Ladies, whose participation in the 2026 COSAFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers exposed the difficulties Malawian clubs can face when their preferred coaches do not meet continental coaching requirements. The club had to deal with a coaching eligibility challenge, highlighting how qualification requirements can influence technical leadership at international competitions.

Despite those challenges, Silver Strikers Ladies made history by becoming the first Malawian club to progress beyond the group stages of the COSAFA competition. They scored eight goals and conceded seven in four matches before their campaign ended with a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Zambia’s ZESCO Ndola Girls. Their performance demonstrated that Malawian women’s football has competitive potential, but that potential needs equally strong technical structures.

The problem was not limited to club football. Malawi’s Under-20 national team also experienced a coaching eligibility setback involving head coach Enos Chatama, who missed the opening match against Zambia at the 2026 COSAFA Under-20 qualifiers because he did not initially meet the required CAF A qualification standard. He subsequently returned to the dugout, guiding Malawi to a 3-0 victory over Botswana.

Perhaps the biggest example is the Scorchers, whose historic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil has brought the coaching qualification debate into sharper focus. Head coach Lovemore Fazili played an important role in the team’s journey, including its historic runners-up finish at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

However, despite achieving what previous generations could only dream of, Fazili does not have the CAF A licence required to occupy the head coach position at the World Cup. FAM has indicated that he can remain part of the technical panel, but the qualification requirement creates a major challenge for his role as the team prepares for its first appearance on the global stage.

These examples provide a clear picture of the problem. A coach may have experience, tactical understanding and a successful record, but without the required qualification, opportunities to lead at continental and international level can be restricted. Malawi cannot continue allowing such situations to undermine its football ambitions.

The return of the CAF A programme therefore comes at the right time. Among the 25 participants are Fazili, Chatama, Flames assistant coach Prichard Mwansa, Peter Mponda, Peter Mgangira Junior and Andrew Chikhosi. Their participation offers hope that more Malawian coaches will become eligible for demanding technical positions.

However, the composition of the group also raises questions about women’s representation. Only four of the 25 participants are women, representing 16 percent, while men account for 84 percent. If Malawi wants to develop women’s football, it must also invest in developing more female coaches capable of leading teams at the highest level.

The six-month programme is expected to combine theoretical and practical lessons, with the first cohort anticipated to complete its training in May 2027. This is an important investment, but FAM must ensure that the programme is not a one-off opportunity followed by another lengthy period without advanced coaching education.

There is also a domestic football dimension. FAM has indicated its intention to make the CAF A licence the minimum qualification for coaches in the FDH Bank Premiership after the current cohort completes its training. Such a move could improve coaching standards, but it must be introduced alongside regular training opportunities to avoid leaving clubs with too few eligible local coaches.

Economically, developing more CAF A-qualified Malawian coaches could reduce the country’s dependence on recruiting foreign tacticians for positions that require advanced qualifications. It could also create opportunities for local coaches to work in other African countries and earn recognition beyond Malawi’s borders.

Nevertheless, having a CAF A licence does not automatically make someone a successful coach. Football success still depends on tactical intelligence, discipline, player management, resources and the ability to deliver results. The qualification should be viewed as a foundation for professional growth, not a guarantee of trophies or victories.

FAM must now look beyond the 25 participants and develop a sustainable coaching education pathway, including opportunities for CAF B and CAF A qualifications, continuous professional development and greater participation by women. The country should also consider how its experienced coaches can transfer knowledge to younger generations.

Ultimately, Malawi’s 10-year wait for the return of CAF A coaching education should serve as a lesson to football administrators. Silver Strikers Ladies, Enos Chatama and Lovemore Fazili have all provided examples of why advanced coaching qualifications matter. Malawi has an opportunity to turn those challenges into progress, ensuring that its coaches are not only capable of developing competitive teams but are also qualified to lead them wherever football takes them.