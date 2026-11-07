Moon race reignites as space powers battle for supremacy

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Humanity’s ambition to conquer the Moon is gaining fresh momentum as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) advances preparations for its next major test flight, signalling an increasingly competitive era of space exploration driven by global powers, billionaire entrepreneurs and massive financial investments.

Information from NASA, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the European Space Agency (ESA) highlights five major developments shaping the renewed race to the Moon, including the expansion of the global space economy, growing private-sector investment, intensifying competition between the United States and China, the proliferation of satellites and the financial challenges facing the industry.

NASA’s Artemis programme is at the centre of America’s renewed effort to return astronauts to the lunar surface and eventually establish a sustained human presence there. In its November 4 update, NASA indicated that Artemis III is targeted for 2027, while Artemis IV is expected to undertake the planned lunar landing in 2028.

The latest developments reveal five major forces shaping the modern space race.

Global investment pushes space economy towards US$600 billion

Space is no longer exclusively a scientific frontier reserved for government agencies. It has developed into a powerful global economic sector attracting enormous commercial investment.

The OECD estimates that the worldwide space economy generated between US$550 billion and US$600 billion in 2025.

This expanding industry encompasses satellite communications, navigation systems, spacecraft manufacturing, commercial rocket launches and other technologies increasingly integrated into everyday economic activities.

The figures demonstrate that competition in space is also a battle for lucrative commercial opportunities.

Meanwhile, billionaires are transforming the business of space travel

Some of the world’s wealthiest entrepreneurs are investing heavily in technologies that could determine humanity’s future beyond Earth.

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, established SpaceX, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos created Blue Origin.

Both companies are developing sophisticated spacecraft and lunar transportation technologies, positioning private enterprise at the heart of America’s ambitions to return astronauts to the Moon.

Their growing influence represents a significant departure from the traditional model in which national governments controlled almost every major aspect of space exploration.

At the same time, America and China are competing for dominance beyond Earth

The United States and China remain the principal strategic rivals in the expanding international space race.

Both countries are investing in sophisticated spacecraft, satellite networks, rocket technology, military space capabilities and ambitious lunar exploration programmes.

Japan, France and Russia are also maintaining significant space ambitions through their respective scientific and technological programmes.

Beyond scientific discovery, the competition carries implications for national security, economic power, technological innovation and international influence.

The country that establishes stronger capabilities in space could gain considerable advantages in shaping the next generation of global technology.

Furthermore, Earth’s orbit is becoming increasingly crowded

The rapid expansion of satellite technology is transforming Earth’s orbital environment.

The number of operational satellites has approached 15,000, reflecting growing demand for internet connectivity, telecommunications, navigation and Earth observation services.

The OECD further indicates that satellite filings and proposed constellations point to more than two million potential future satellites, although this does not mean all will eventually be launched.

Private operators are driving much of the expansion, accounting for approximately 88 per cent of satellites launched in 2025.

The trend highlights the growing influence of commercial companies in controlling essential infrastructure that supports modern communications and digital services.

Finally, massive investment does not guarantee profitability

Despite the excitement surrounding space exploration, the industry faces substantial financial and technological challenges.

NASA’s Artemis programme increasingly relies on private companies to develop spacecraft, lunar landing systems and other specialised equipment needed for future missions.

The programme’s upcoming Artemis III mission is expected to test critical technologies developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin, including rendezvous and docking operations in Earth’s orbit.

However, developing spacecraft capable of operating in the demanding environment of space requires years of research, highly specialised infrastructure and enormous financial resources.

The OECD highlights the scale of the challenge, noting that some emerging space manufacturers devote more than 60 per cent of their revenues to research, development and capital expenditure.

This illustrates why commercial success in the space industry remains difficult despite growing investor interest and expanding government contracts.

The Moon becomes the next strategic frontier

The renewed push towards the Moon represents a much broader ambition than simply recreating the historic achievements of the Apollo era.

Today’s competition is increasingly centred on establishing long-term technological capabilities, securing commercial opportunities and strengthening national influence in an environment that could become increasingly important to humanity’s future.

With Washington advancing its Artemis programme, Beijing pursuing its own lunar ambitions and private companies investing heavily in spacecraft development, the next chapter of space exploration is likely to reshape international competition.

The Moon is once again emerging as a major destination, but this time the race is not simply about planting a national flag.

It is about who will possess the technology, resources and strategic influence to shape humanity’s future beyond Earth.