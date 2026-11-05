New generation of African roots into American’s corridor of power

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Politicians of African descent have registered historic victories in the 2026 United States midterm elections, opening a new chapter in the representation of immigrant communities and younger generations in American politics.

According to BBC highlights the breakthrough achievements of candidates with Egyptian, Ethiopian, Ghanaian, Nigerian and Somali roots who won seats in Congress and state legislatures during the November 3 elections.

Among the prominent winners is Abdul El-Sayed, 42, a Democrat born to Egyptian immigrant parents, who is set to become the first Muslim senator after winning Michigan’s Senate race.

El-Sayed connected with younger voters through a social media-driven campaign that promoted affordable housing, universal healthcare, lower living costs and reduced corporate influence in politics.

Another history-maker is Ethiopian-born Melat Kiros, 29, who became the first Generation Z woman elected to the US Congress after defeating a long-serving incumbent in Colorado’s Democratic primary before securing victory in the general election.

Kiros, whose family moved to Denver when she was a baby, campaigned on issues including universal childcare, Medicare for All and the rising cost of living.

In Maryland, 32-year-old Adrian Boafo, whose parents immigrated from Ghana, won the 5th Congressional District seat following the retirement of veteran Congressman Steny Hoyer, ending a political career that spanned more than four decades.

Boafo built his political experience through local government, serving on the Bowie City Council before becoming a Maryland state delegate in 2023.

Somali-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also secured a fifth term, maintaining her position in the House of Representatives despite political attacks and an ongoing federal investigation; she has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.

At state level, Nigerian-born Junior Ezeonu won a seat in the Texas State House after serving on the Grand Prairie City Council, while Nigerian-American legislator Carol Kazeem retained her seat in Pennsylvania’s District 159.

The BBC report further notes that at least four candidates of Nigerian heritage won in the November 3 elections, underscoring the growing presence of African-rooted politicians in American public life.

The victories have attracted attention across Africa, particularly among young people in Nigeria and Kenya, where major elections are expected in 2027, with some viewing the results as an example of how younger generations can participate in shaping political leadership.

The emerging political figures bring different backgrounds and policy priorities, but their electoral achievements demonstrate the growing role of people with African heritage in America’s political institutions.