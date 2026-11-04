MEC shines globally: Malawi’s 2025 election campaign named among world’s best

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has been recognised globally for its communication campaign during the 2025 General Election.

According to a press release signed by Director of Media and Public Relations Sangwani Mwafulirwa, MEC’s “Weaving the Web of Truth” campaign has been selected as a Spotlight case study in the Atlas of Innovation in Public Communication, published by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with Catalise Social.

“The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is pleased to announce that its ‘Weaving the Web of Truth’ campaign, implemented during the 2025 General Election, has been selected as a Spotlight case study in the Atlas of Innovation in Public Communication, published by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with Catalise Social,” reads the statement.

The Commission says the Atlas was developed to identify and share practices that strengthen transparency, participation, inclusion, and trust in public institutions.

According to the release, the Atlas received 173 applications from 50 countries, of which 102 were selected for inclusion.

“MEC’s ‘Weaving the Web of Truth’ campaign is one of 20 Spotlight cases, the group that received the highest overall evaluation scores,” the press release states.

The Atlas notes that MEC’s campaign combined radio, television, SMS, social media, community networks and partnerships with civil society to deliver clear, verified and multilingual voter education, supported by real-time rumour monitoring and rapid-response messaging.

“It reports that more than 9,450 radio and television slots were used, that voter turnout was 76.4% in 2025 compared with 64.8% in the Fresh Presidential Election in 2020, and that incidents of misinformation remained lower than in previous election cycles,” the statement says.

The Commission says the article can be found at https://escuela.virtual.mpd.org/pluginfile.php/19145/mod_resource/content/2/previous-en.html and the full report at https://www.undp.org/sites/g/files/zskgke326/files/2025-10/undp-report-atlas-of-innovation-final-version.pdf.

“The Malawi Electoral Commission welcomes the recognition as it will serve as a source of motivation to continue strengthening transparent, accessible and timely public communication in fulfilment of its constitutional mandate,” reads the press release.

MEC has also dedicated the recognition to its stakeholders.

“MEC recognises that the success of its voter education and information efforts in the run up to the General Election on 16th September 2025 was the product of joint efforts of many committed stakeholders and actors.

Accordingly, the Commission dedicates this recognition to its hardworking staff, civil society organisations, media houses and community partners who helped to share accurate information with the public and registered voters,” the statement adds.