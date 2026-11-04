Wednesday, 4 Nov 2026

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Americans humuliate, reject Donald Trump as Democrats seize Senate, Congress

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Lovemore Lubinda

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Donald Trump has been humiliated at the ballot box after American voters handed his Republican Party a crushing defeat in the mid-term elections – stripping him of Senate and leaving him a lame-duck president.

Democrats have now taken control of BOTH the Senate and the House of Representatives, according to CBS projections, in a political earthquake that has left Trump isolated and exposed for the final two years of his presidency.

In a stunning repudiation of Trumpism, Democrats stormed Republican fortresses that were supposed to be untouchable – winning surprise victories in Texas, Kansas and Ohio.

Rather than take responsibility, Trump immediately tried to run away from his own party.

In his first comments of the night, he wrote on social media: “I wasn’t on the ballot and if I was, we would have won in a landslide!”

The comment has infuriated Republicans, who campaigned on his name, his policies and his endorsement – only to watch him abandon them the moment they lost.

The result is a devastating verdict on Trump’s presidency. He now faces a Democrat-controlled Congress that can block his agenda, launch investigations, and control every committee in Washington.

For a president who built his brand on winning, Tuesday night was his biggest loss yet – and he knows it.

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Lovemore Lubinda

Lovemore Lubinda I am an international journalist with years of experience in print and online media. I cover politics, business, environment, development and community news with a human-centered focus. I extensively across Southern Africa, with deep expertise in Zimbabwe, Malawi, South Africa and Zambia.

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