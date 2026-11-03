Fake OPC document lands Emmanuel Soko in Police custody

LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-Malawi Police Service has arrested a 39-year-old businessman over allegations of producing and circulating a fraudulent press release bearing forged Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) credentials.

According to a letter dated November 3, 2026, issued by the Malawi Police Service Public Relations Office and signed by Senior Superintendent Gladys Chiwala, the suspect is Emmanuel Soko of Maliwa Village under Traditional Authority (T.A) Munjala in Kasungu District.

Police suspect Soko of committing several offences, including spamming under Section 91 of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act of 2016.

He is also suspected of spreading false information likely to cause public fear, contrary to Section 60 of the Penal Code, and engaging in sedition under Section 50 of the same law.

The 39-year-old businessman is expected to appear in court to answer the charges.

The Malawi Police Service has warned members of the public against creating, circulating or publishing fabricated official communications, stressing that such conduct attracts criminal liability.