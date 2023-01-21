CWR Commissioner Soko masterminds Regional Community Policing 2023 roadmap

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Commissioner of Police responsible for Central West Region (CWR), Emmanuel Soko has hailed the proactive nature of the Community Policing (CP) activities as a crucial tool on Crime Prevention within the region.

He was speaking at the CP Annual Review Meeting (ARM) on January 20, 2023, at Central Region Training Centre (CRTC) to 32 Community Policing Coordinators, drawn across all the eight stations within CWR.

The ARM dissects crime trends for the previous year 2022, and provides a roadmap for the 2023 CP activities.

Participants posing a photo

Said Commissioner Soko: “I expect you to engage communities continuously in solving safety and security problems affecting them. The communities know their safety problems, hence they are better placed to help fighting crime in their localities”.

The Commissioner expounded on crimes such as murder, defilement, suicide and mob justice. He also emphasized on protection of people with Albinism, and highlighted the Affordable Input Programme monitoring activities.

“We need to holistically revamp and empower all the CP Committees at local level. If we properly manage those structures, it would help in controlling crime, thereby reducing reactive response workload”, added Commissioner Soko.

In closing, he tackled on Gender Based Violence, Victim Support Unit and Child Protection.

In his welcoming remarks, the Regional Operations Officer for CWR Dennis Banda, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) encouraged the participants to cultivate a healthy community.

Said Mr Banda SACP: “A healthy community is characterised by shared values, unity through diversity, sense of responsibility, participation and continuity”.

Speaking earlier, the Regional Community Policing Coordinator for CWR, Superintendent Golden pledged on behalf of the participants, a top-level CP performance in 2023.

The CP team that attended the meeting included Station Coordinators, Crime Prevention Coordinators, Child Protection Coordinators and Victim Support Unit Coordinators.

The Stations that were present including Lilongwe, Kanengo, Lumbadzi, Mchinii, Ntcheu, Dedza, Lingadzi and Kawale.

