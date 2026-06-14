Germany send warning with ruthless seven-goal demolition against Curacao: 2026 World Cup

By Shaffie A Mtambo

TORONTO-(MaraviPost)-Germany announced themselves as serious contenders for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a devastating 7-1 victory over Curacao in a Group E clash that exposed the vast gulf in class between the two sides.

In a tournament where early statements matter, the four time world champions delivered one of the strongest performances seen so far, combining attacking flair, tactical discipline and clinical finishing to overwhelm their opponents.

From the first whistle, Germany looked determined to seize control. Their quick passing and movement stretched Curacao’s defence, creating openings that were ruthlessly exploited as the goals began to flow.

The Europeans dominated possession and dictated the tempo throughout the contest, leaving Curacao chasing shadows for much of the afternoon. Every German attack carried danger and their confidence grew with each goal.

By the time the teams headed into the dressing room, the result already appeared beyond doubt.

Germany had turned the match into a showcase of their attacking quality, while Curacao struggled to find answers.

Any hopes of a second half comeback were quickly extinguished as Germany resumed where they had left off, continuing to carve open the Curacao defence with alarming ease.

Curacao eventually found a moment of joy when they pulled one goal back, sparking celebrations among their supporters.

However, the strike proved to be little more than a consolation as Germany maintained complete control of proceedings.

The emphatic victory not only earned Germany three crucial points but also handed them a significant boost in goal difference, a factor that could become decisive as the group stage progresses.

For Curacao, the defeat was a painful because it first time to play at word cup and reminder of the challenges that come with competing against one of world football’s traditional powerhouses.

Despite their determination, they found themselves outmatched in virtually every department.