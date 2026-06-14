South Africa sticks to policy of no refugee camps amid migrant pressure

By Burnett Munthali

CAPE TOWN-(MaraviPost)-South Africa has reaffirmed that it will not establish refugee camps, regardless of rising pressure from displaced foreign nationals.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, made the announcement in Durban this week.

She was speaking during a visit to groups of foreign nationals, mostly Malawians, camping outside Home Affairs offices in the city.

“The government has no intention of establishing refugee camps in South Africa,” Kubayi told reporters.

She said the stance is rooted in South African law, which makes no provision for temporary or permanent refugee camps.

Creating them, she added, would be unlawful.

Instead, Kubayi urged legally documented foreigners to reintegrate into communities where they live.

Those who refuse to return to their places of residence, she said, will be transferred to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Johannesburg for processing.

Kubayi framed migration as a global challenge and said South Africa’s response prioritizes legal compliance and orderly management.

Her comments come as authorities work to resolve the situation of thousands seeking refuge or repatriation in Durban.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee said it will continue coordinating the government’s response.