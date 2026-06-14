Wanderers seize advantage as Creck face uphill Airtel Top 8 battle

By Shaffie A Mtambo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Mighty Wanderers took a significant step towards the Airtel Top 8 semi finals after defeating Creck Sporting Club 2-0 in the first leg of their quarter final encounter at Mpira Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After a tightly contested first half that ended goalless, the Nomads returned from the break with renewed energy and purpose, overwhelming their opponents with two quick goals that ultimately settled the contest.

Blessings Mwalilino broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, finishing off a well crafted attack to hand Wanderers the lead and ignite celebrations among the home supporters.

Before Creck could recover, Lameck Mithi struck two minutes later, doubling Wanderers’ advantage in the 49th minute and putting the hosts firmly in control of the tie.

Despite Wanderers enjoying periods of possession, Creck Sporting failed to make the most of the opportunities that came their way, a weakness that ultimately proved costly against an experienced Wanderers side.

Speaking after the match, Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira attributed the victory to his players’ commitment and improved performance after the interval.

“The players showed great character in the second half. Their work rate and determination helped us get the result we wanted, but we know the job is not finished yet,” said Mpinganjira.

Creck Sporting interim coach Chisomo Nkhoma refused to be discouraged by the defeat, insisting that his side had shown enough quality to mount a comeback in the return leg.

“We lost today, but the players performed well and created chances. We remain confident that we can do better at home and fight our way back into this tie,” Nkhoma said.

Football analyst Ibrahim Phiri also cautioned against underestimating Creck Sporting, noting that the outfit demonstrated plenty of attacking threat despite failing to score.

“Although Wanderers have the advantage, Creck is not a bad team. They missed several opportunities and showed they can compete. The second leg will be very difficult because this tie is far from over,” Phiri observed.

The return leg is scheduled for July 12, 2026, at Aubrey Dimba Stadium in Mchinji, where Creck Sporting will be hoping to overturn the deficit and keep their Airtel Top 8 dream alive.

The Airtel Top 8 quarter final first leg matches produced a total of six goals across four fixtures. Mighty Wanderers accounted for two of those goals in their victory over Creck Sporting, same as Silver Strikers and Karonga.

Another two goals came in the entertaining 1-1 draw between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Ekhaya FC.

The only match that failed to produce a goal was the clash between Blue Eagles and Civil Service United, which ended goalless.

Following the first leg matches, Silver Strikers striker Charles Chipala leads the race for the Golden Boot with two goals, making him the tournament’s current top scorer.