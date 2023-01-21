Airtel Money happy with agents promo participation

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading smartphone service provider Airtel Malawi is satisfied with agents turn out in Airtel Money’s ongoing ‘Agent Asanje Promotion’.

So far, 160 lucky agents have already won MK20, 000 while 56 others won MK300, 000 each following the fifth draw that happened on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the fifth draw of the promotion, Airtel Money Marketing Manager Virginia Jere expressed satisfied with agents participation across the country.

Jere is therefore optimistic that there will be more entries at the end of the promotion.

“It’s been overwhelming that our agents are really transacting. So far, 60 percent of the agents have entered the competition and we expect to hit 80 percent by the end of this competition.

“We are encouraging all the agents to keep on transaction to increase chances of winning,” she appeals.

Every agent who makes a transaction of not less than MK50, 000 per day, whether cash in or cash out is eligible to be part of the promotion.

At the end of the promotion four lucky agents will walk away with MK1 million each with other prizes including MK300, 000 to 56 agents monthly and MK20, 000 to 40 agents.

The promotion which is pegged at MK44 million started on December 13, 2022 and is expected to end February 6, this year.

