How Dr Saulos Chilima’s death continues to shape Malawi’s politics, public consciousness

By Burnett Munthali

Today marks two years from June 10, 2024, when Dr Saulos Chilima died in a plane crash in northern Malawi.

His death ended the life of a vice president who had become one of the most visible and polarizing figures in Malawian politics since 2014.

Chilima’s rise from private sector executive to national political leader reflected a broader demand among Malawians for technocratic competence and a break from patronage politics.

As leader of the United Transformation Movement, he positioned himself as an advocate for public sector reform, youth participation, and accountability in government.

His alliance with President Lazarus Chakwera in the 2020 Tonse Alliance was pivotal in unseating the Democratic Progressive Party after a contested election and a court-ordered rerun.

That partnership brought together disparate political forces under a promise to reset governance and restore public trust.

Chilima’s role within the alliance was often viewed as both a stabilising and a challenging presence, given his independent political base and outspoken stance on corruption.

The circumstances of his death in June 2024 triggered an outpouring of national grief and renewed debate about the safety of public officials and state institutions.

An investigation into the crash was launched, but the incident also exposed gaps in aviation safety, disaster response, and communication between state agencies.

For many Malawians, the tragedy became a moment to reflect on the fragility of leadership and the personal cost of public service.

Politically, Chilima’s absence created an immediate vacuum within the Tonse Alliance and altered the balance of power ahead of the 2025 elections.

His supporters, particularly among younger voters and urban professionals, had to reassess their political home in a landscape without their principal figure.

Opposition parties sought to reposition themselves as the inheritors of the reformist agenda that Chilima had championed.

Within the Malawi Congress Party and allied formations, the challenge has been to maintain the coalition’s cohesion without the vice president’s mediating role.

Civil society organisations have used the anniversary to revisit calls for institutional reforms that Chilima had publicly advocated, including stronger anti-corruption mechanisms and civil service modernisation.

The memory of his speeches on economic mismanagement and public sector inefficiency continues to circulate in policy discussions and media commentary.

International partners who worked with Chilima on governance and trade initiatives have also acknowledged his influence on Malawi’s diplomatic profile during his tenure.

The anniversary has prompted reflection on how political movements sustain momentum after the loss of a charismatic leader.

It has also raised questions about succession, internal democracy, and the ability of new leaders to articulate a vision that resonates beyond personality politics.

In public discourse, Chilima is remembered both for his policy proposals and for his communication style, which often bypassed traditional party structures to speak directly to citizens.

That direct engagement helped shift expectations about how political leaders interact with the electorate in the digital age.

For the government, the date serves as a reminder of the expectations placed on it to deliver on the reform promises made under the Tonse Alliance banner.

For the opposition and civil society, it is a point of reference for measuring continuity and change in Malawi’s governance trajectory.

A year later, the political space that Chilima occupied remains contested, with no single actor fully consolidating his former constituency.

The ongoing debates over corruption, public expenditure, and youth employment echo themes that defined his public career.

What endures is the broader conversation he helped normalise about accountability, transparency, and the role of citizens in holding power to account.

In that sense, 10th June 2024 continues to function not only as a date of mourning but as a marker in Malawi’s evolving democratic narrative.