Windfall: GOJET Investments pumps MK300m on central region League

….As Chipiku’s 25-Year Reign Comes to a Close

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-After a remarkable 25-year partnership that shaped and sustained football development in the Central Region, Chipiku Stores’ reign as the title sponsor of the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) leagues has officially come to an end.

In what is being described as a game-changing moment for regional football, CRFA on Tuesday unveiled a lucrative MK300 million sponsorship package from GOJET Investments, the largest sponsorship deal ever secured by the association.

The landmark announcement was made during a colourful unveiling ceremony held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe, where CRFA Chairperson Goodall Chinjoka led the association’s executive committee while GOJET Investments was represented by a delegation led by Emmanuel Mwanza.

The three-year sponsorship package will see GOJET Investments inject MK100 million per season into the administration and development of football in the Central Region.

Of the annual allocation, MK50 million will be directed towards Division One football, MK20 million towards Division Two, while the remaining MK30 million will support administration and marketing activities.

Details regarding championship prizes and individual awards are expected to be unveiled later when the two parties sign a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

For many football stakeholders, the sponsorship signals the dawn of a new chapter in Central Region football — one filled with renewed hope, greater investment and heightened competition.

Speaking during the unveiling, GOJET Investments Business Development Officer Brenda Chitete said the company views sport as a powerful vehicle for community transformation and brand growth.

“As GOJET Investments, we are not only involved in the agricultural commodities business but are equally passionate about community development.

“Sport is development. Through this partnership, we want to contribute to the growth of communities while increasing our visibility and credibility across the country. We believe this initiative will create trust in our brand and ultimately strengthen our market presence,” said Chitete.

An excited CRFA General Secretary Antonio Manda could hardly hide his delight, describing the sponsorship as a historic breakthrough for football in the region.

“This is unprecedented. Never before has the Central Region secured sponsorship of this magnitude. This investment has the potential to transform our leagues and take football development to another level.

“It gives us confidence to continue running our competitions professionally and creating opportunities for players and clubs,” said Manda.

Yet amid the excitement surrounding the new deal, tributes continue to pour in for Chipiku Stores, whose quarter-century commitment became the backbone of regional football development.

Manda paid glowing tribute to the retail giant, acknowledging its immense contribution to nurturing football talent and sustaining league football across generations.

“Chipiku Stores has been more than a sponsor. They have been a partner in football development for 25 years.

“We remain grateful for their unwavering support and will engage them on how they can continue contributing to the game in the future,” he said.

Ironically, the development comes just days after Chipiku Stores announced a MK5 million increase in its sponsorship package during the launch of the 2026/27 season at Mchinji Mini Stadium on Sunday, raising its support from MK25 million to MK30 million.

However, information sourced by Maravi Post indicates that the MK30 million sponsorship package from Chipiku Stores may now be redirected towards a newly structured cup competition that will run from district level to the regional stage, a move aimed at strengthening grassroots football development and talent identification.

As one chapter closes and another begins, football enthusiasts across the Central Region will be watching closely to see whether GOJET Investments’ record-breaking investment can usher in a golden era for the beautiful game.

For now, one thing is certain: after 25 years under the Chipiku banner, Central Region football has entered a bold new frontier.