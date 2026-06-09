Hichilema honors Paramount Chief Mpezeni, appeals for unity and closure over Lungu burial

By Burnett Munthali

CHIPATA-(MaraviPost)-Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema joined thousands of mourners at Ephendukeni Palace in Chipata on Wednesday to pay tribute to Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV of the Ngoni-speaking people.

The president described the gathering as a moment of national reflection as Zambia bade farewell to one of its most respected traditional leaders.

Hichilema said the ceremony honored the life of His Royal Highness Ingwenyama Inkosi Yamakosi Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, whose influence extended far beyond the Eastern Province.

He told those assembled that the late chief embodied humility, love, and unity throughout his reign.

According to Hichilema, Mpezeni offered wisdom and guidance that helped shape national discourse and foster cohesion across the country.

The president noted that the chief’s leadership and counsel would be profoundly missed at a time when Zambia faces complex social and political challenges.

Hichilema urged citizens to remember their shared responsibility to safeguard peace and national unity as they reflect on the chief’s legacy.

He prayed that God’s enduring peace and comfort would be with the bereaved royal family, the Ngoni people, and the nation as a whole.

The president also used the occasion to stress that leaders, whether traditional or political, deserve to be honored with dignity in both life and death.

He reaffirmed his call to bring closure to the matter of the burial of Zambia’s late Sixth President, Dr. Edgar C. Lungu, who remains unburied.

Hichilema concluded his tribute with a prayer for the repose of the late chief’s soul.

Thousands filed past the palace after the ceremony, paying final respects to a ruler whose influence spanned generations.