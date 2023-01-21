Malawi’s Mchinji man arrested after caught with burial crosses

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police in Mchinji are keeping in custody a 42 year-old Mapeto Kanyama, for allegedly being found in possession of 22 burial crosses suspected to have been stolen from a graveyard at Robert 1 village, in the border district.

Mchinji police publicist Limbani Mpinganjira told Zodiak online that the law enforcers got a tip that the suspect was offering for sale the items to dealers of scrap metals.

Mapeto Kanyama arrested for being caught with burial crosses

Kanyama will appear before court soon to answer a case of trespassing graveyard, as police await relatives of the deceased persons to identify the stolen burial crosses.

He hails from Kanyama village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Zulu in Mchinji district.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...