CDEDI, NOCMA data clash on local share

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Conflicting figures on how much fuel is hauled by Malawian transporters have put the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI ) and the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA ) on a collision course, deepening debate over forex use and pump prices.

CDEDI on Tuesday accused NOCMA of sidelining local hauliers despite a crippling forex crisis, claiming the state firm gives almost all the fuel haulage business to foreign companies who are paid in dollars.

When addressing the Press CDEDI Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa said the Beira and Nacala corridors, once exclusive to Malawian transporters, have now been handed to foreign firms.

“This is happening against a backdrop that the country has over 900,000 tankers, most of which have just been parked for years due to lack of business. How then do we build capacity for our local transporters, let alone, save forex,” queries Namiwa.

CDEDI Chief further alleged NOCMA uses foreign insurers, exerting more pressure on forex demand and exporting jobs by claiming that NOCMA now controls 80 percent of fuel imports, up from a planned 50-50 split with Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) and buys from Tanzanian middlemen known as Dobadobas at exorbitant premiums.

But NOCMA pushes back through its press release issued on June 11, 2026 calling the claims on local participation unfounded.

The State Owned Enterprise says it maintains 100 percent Malawian participation for fuel from Beira, Nacala and Mabvuku by exclusively engaging local transporters.

Citing a Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA)report, NOCMA says approximately 65 percent of all fuel imported into Malawi was transported by Malawian-owned tankers in April 2026.

The company gave an example of month of May alone whereby more than 500 Malawian tankers were engaged from various loading ports.

It explained that transporter associations nominate trucks when products are available. “NOCMA, therefore, does not participate in the selection of individual tankers and we are only urging unaffiliated tanker owners to join associations,” reads the statement from NOCMA management.

However despite the clarification on transportation, it appears that the clash extends beyond haulage whereby CDEDI argues NOCMA’s mandate is to manage 60 million litres of strategic reserves, but it has turned itself into an oil marketing company under the Office of the President and Cabinet.

But NOCMA countered that the Liquid Fuels and Gas (Production and Supply) (Amendment) Act, 2025 defines an Agent as a State-owned entity nominated to import fuel.

“By virtue of being a State-owned company operating in the petroleum sector, NOCMA is legally empowered to import fuel on behalf of Government.

On sourcing, NOCMA said it uses an Open Tender System and has deals with reputable international companies including Addax of Geneva, Hass Petroleum, Finch, Savari and Cobil of Dubai, Camel Oil of Tanzania and Concord of Singapore.

These facts directly contradict assertions that NOCMA sources fuel from Dobadobas.

Interestingly, despite clashing on data and based on statements, both sides agree pump prices are hurting Malawians emphasising that the January 41 percent hike included a K350 levy to clear K1.2 trillion in under-recoveries.

Meanwhile CDEDI wants the levy scrapped, claiming PIL and NOCMA owe MERA similar amounts in unremitted levies.

But NOCMA defended the adjustment, blaming K1.3 trillion in under-recoveries from pump prices that remained unrealistically low for years.

According to NOCMA, the gap caused arbitrage with more than 30 percent of fuel products being diverted to neighbouring countries.

Namiwa has since called for rail, pipelines, and buying stakes in Angola’s Lobito Refinery to cut landing costs and NOCMA says it welcomes dialogue and thanked transporters for ensuring steady supply.

MERA and the Ministry of Energy had not clarified the conflicting haulage figures by press time.

The petroleum sector has been perceived as a cartel among elites of the ruling party due to lack of transparency and accountability when awarding contracts.