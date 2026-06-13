NPM decorates Maravi Post Country Manager Lloyd M’bwana with “Best Online Journalist” 2026 Mid-Year Award

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The regional business tabloid, National Product Magazine (NPM) the past week decorated The Maravi Post’ Country Manager/Editor Lloyd M’bwana with “The best first runners up online reporting in 2026 Mid-Year Award”.

This was revealed during National Product Magazine Mid-Year Awards held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe on Saturday night, June 6.

The Awards also launched NPM’s 125th edition since it’s inception recognizing best performers in agri-business, entrepreneurship and innovation as well as the media.

Among other journalists who were also decorated with accolades are Zodiak sub-editor Innocent Kumchedwa and Times group videographer Malenga Chiyenda.

Therefore, the seasoned journalist M’bwana expressed gratitude for the accolade describing it as a result of his determination and hardworking in the media industry.

“This is the first award in my entire journalism career since 2006. It feels good to be recognised on the work you do by others.

“The award will continue to inspire me to do more in journalism. This is my calling to serve the nation”, excited M’bwana who is also an Environmental Journalist.

About 48 individuals and companies were awarded with trophies for outstanding work in their fields.

Deputy Trade Minister Edgar Tembo and Natural Resources Minister Patricia Wiskes graced the event.