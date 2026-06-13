When politics enters the pitch

By Shaffie A Mtambo

The FIFA World Cup has always sold itself as football’s greatest unifier, a tournament where borders disappear and the world’s attention shifts to the pitch.

Yet events surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup are increasingly raising concerns that politics, immigration policies and security issues could become as prominent as the football itself.

The reported denial of entry into the United States for Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has become one of the first major controversies linked to the tournament.

Artan is among Africa’s respected FIFA accredited officials and his reported removal from the United States has sparked debate about whether immigration policies could affect the participation of accredited personnel at football’s biggest event.

The concern is magnified by the sheer scale of the 2026 World Cup. FIFA has expanded the tournament from 32 to 48 teams, increasing the number of matches from 64 to a record 104.

The competition will be staged across 16 cities in three countries the United States, Canada and Mexico requiring unprecedented cross border movement of players, referees, media personnel and support staff.

Statistics show why mobility matters. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar involved more than 3,000 accredited journalists alongside hundreds of officials and tournament staff.

With the expanded format in 2026, those numbers are expected to rise significantly, making smooth travel arrangements essential for the tournament’s success.

For Africa, the issue carries particular significance. The continent’s 54 football associations have increasingly produced elite referees trusted with major FIFA assignments.

At recent FIFA tournaments, African officials handled some of the most high profile fixtures, highlighting the growing influence of African football on the global stage.

However, immigration concerns are not the only issue attracting headlines. Reports from England’s training camp in Kansas suggest that thieves stole equipment belonging to the national team, including boots reportedly used by captain Harry Kane and midfielder Jude Bellingham, training gear and footballs used during preparations.

While theft can occur anywhere in the world, the incident has raised fresh questions about security arrangements.

England are among the tournament favourites and the loss of equipment at such a crucial stage of preparations has inevitably generated unwanted attention for organisers.

The combination of the Artan controversy and the England theft story risks creating an uncomfortable narrative. Instead of discussing tactics, star players and title contenders, football fans are debating border policies and security concerns. That is not the conversation FIFA would want dominating the build-up to its flagship tournament.

History shows that major sporting events can easily be overshadowed by administrative challenges.

Visa complications affected previous international competitions, while security concerns have often forced organisers to increase spending and logistical planning.

With the largest World Cup ever approaching, even minor incidents can quickly become global headlines.

The United States possesses the infrastructure, stadiums and financial resources needed to host a successful tournament.

Yet hosting a World Cup is about more than modern venues. It requires ensuring that every accredited participant, regardless of nationality, can travel freely and operate safely throughout the competition.