Height is not a limit – Jane Ansah Foundation steps in as Malawi’s little people demand inclusion

By Pastor Victor Nyanyaliwa, Rights Activist

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-At 4 feet 2 inches, Chrispin Chanza — not his real name — walks into a government office in Lilongwe, and the first thing people notice is his height, while the second thing they miss is his Master’s degree in Public Health.

Chrispin’s story mirrors that of thousands of Malawians living with dwarfism, a group of over 700 genetic conditions known as skeletal dysplasias that affect bone and cartilage growth, with the most common type, achondroplasia, occurring in roughly 1 in 25,000 births worldwide.

In Malawi, where the population is now estimated at over 20 million, there are no official government statistics capturing the exact number of people with dwarfism, but based on global medical averages, experts estimate that between 800 and 1,200 Malawians have achondroplasia alone, while the total number across all types of dwarfism could range from 2,000 to 3,000 citizens.

Despite these numbers, the community has remained largely invisible in national planning, budgets, and social protection programs for decades.

“People with dwarfism exist in every district of Malawi, yet we are not counted in surveys.

We are laughed at on public transport, treated as difficult, denied job opportunities despite qualifications, and our public buildings are designed without us in mind,” laments Chrispin Chanza, who adds that from ATMs that are too high to reach, to minibuses with steps that are impossible to climb, to school desks and workplace counters built only for average height, the environment itself becomes a barrier.

He stresses that the biggest obstacle is not bones or height but how society responds, noting that dwarfism affects stature, not intelligence, not talent, and not the capacity to contribute to nation-building, and that with a ramp, a job interview, and respect, people with dwarfism will do the rest.

According to the World Health Organization, people with dwarfism fall under the broader category of persons with disabilities, and their health needs must be addressed through the same lens of equity, accessibility, and non-discrimination, since disability is not just a medical condition but a result of the interaction between a person’s health condition and the environment.

When schools lack ramps, when clinics have high examination tables, and when employers refuse reasonable accommodation, society itself creates the disability, and WHO stresses that persons with disabilities, including people with dwarfism, have the right to the highest attainable standard of health without discrimination.

In Malawi, this translates to the need for early screening for spinal complications, access to physiotherapy, audiology services for ear infections, and maternal health services that recognize the need for specialized care during pregnancy and delivery, and without these services integrated into the primary healthcare system, many Malawians with dwarfism continue to suffer preventable complications.

Medical science, as documented by MedlinePlus, is clear that dwarfism is not a disease that requires a cure but a genetic difference, and in achondroplasia, which accounts for about 90 percent of all cases globally, a change in the FGFR3 gene affects the growth of long bones in the arms and legs while intelligence remains typically typical, with life outcomes determined more by access to healthcare and social inclusion than by the condition itself.

If one parent has achondroplasia, there is a 50 percent chance their child will inherit it, and if both parents have it, the chance rises to 75 percent, yet in 80 percent of cases worldwide, children are born to parents of average height due to spontaneous genetic changes at conception, meaning dwarfism can appear in any family, in any village, in any ethnic group, across Malawi and across the world.

The medical challenges remain serious without proper care, as many people with achondroplasia develop spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal that can press on the spinal cord, while others face bowed legs, early-onset arthritis, chronic ear infections that lead to hearing loss, and sleep apnea, and pregnancy for women with dwarfism almost always requires a C-section due to pelvic size.

Life expectancy for people with achondroplasia has historically been about 10 years lower than the general population, but this gap is closing rapidly as awareness grows and medical management improves, and with regular screening, timely surgery, and proper therapy, many Malawians with dwarfism now live into their 70s and beyond, though the key remains early diagnosis and access to specialists, which remains limited outside Lilongwe and Blantyre.

It is against this background that the Jane Ansah Foundation has taken a bold step by launching a dedicated program to support persons with dwarfism in Malawi, recognizing that this group faces unique medical and social challenges often missed by general disability programs, and the initiative focuses on healthcare access through screening for spinal complications, hydrocephalus, and sleep disorders plus referral support for surgeries and physiotherapy; economic empowerment through skills training and direct advocacy with employers to ensure qualifications are not ignored because of height; and awareness and dignity campaigns targeting schools, media houses, and communities to end bullying and replace harmful slurs with respectful language such as “person with dwarfism” or “little person.”

According to the Jane Ansah Foundation, the goal is protection, empowerment, and inclusion so that people with dwarfism can participate fully in the Malawi 2063 vision.

Malawi’s legal framework already provides a foundation for this work, as the Disability Act and the Persons with Disabilities Act prohibit discrimination and call for reasonable accommodation in public spaces and employment, but implementation has been weak and there is no disaggregated data on dwarfism in National Statistical Office surveys, which means policymakers cannot plan properly for housing, transport, or health services.

The Jane Ansah Foundation program is timely, but it cannot succeed alone, and government, the private sector, civil society, and traditional leaders must join the effort, with schools teaching children that difference is not deficiency, employers seeing ability before stature, and architects and engineers designing buildings and transport with universal access in mind.

To achieve this, Malawi needs space, accurate data, accessible infrastructure, and respect for human dignity, and only then will the country unlock the full potential of all its citizens.

As Malawi moves forward, inclusion must mean everyone, including the estimated 2,000 to 3,000 Malawians whose stature is different but whose dreams, ambitions, and rights are exactly the same, and the World Health Organization reminds us that when we remove barriers, we do not just change the lives of persons with disabilities but build a stronger, fairer society for all Malawians.