Who wants the fast money in 2026 Airtel Top 8 Cup?

By Shaffie A Mtambo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The race for the lucrative 2026 Airtel Top 8 Cup prize money begins this weekend as Malawi’s finest football clubs battle for a place in the semi finals, with coaches and players expressing confidence ahead of crucial first leg quarter final encounters at Bingu National Stadium.

Civil Service United coach Abbas Makawa has declared his side’s intention to score at least two goals against Blue Eagles in their opening quarter final clash, saying a comfortable first leg advantage would ease pressure in the return fixture.

Makawa admitted that Civil Service United has endured a difficult spell in the FDH Premiership League after suffering three consecutive defeats but insisted cup football presents a completely different challenge and opportunity.

“We want to score two goals or more because we are playing away from home. If we achieve that, the second leg will become much easier for us. Cup matches are different and we are ready to fight for a positive result,” said Makawa.

Civil captain Righteous Banda also expects a demanding encounter, describing Blue Eagles as a disciplined side capable of punishing any mistakes but expressed confidence that his team can rise to the occasion.

However, Blue Eagles have dismissed any suggestion that Civil Service United’s poor league form makes them vulnerable.

The police outfit says it is approaching the match with maximum seriousness and determination.

Blue Eagles coach De Klerck Msakakuona said his players have prepared thoroughly for the contest and are eager to make home advantage count by converting the chances they create.

“We are not underestimating Civil Service United because they are a good team. Our focus is to work hard and score goals whenever opportunities come our way so that the second leg becomes easier for us,” said Msakakuona.

Blue Eagles captain Gilbert Chirwa believes Bingu National Stadium has often brought good fortune to his side and hopes that record will continue when they face their rivals on Saturday.

In another eagerly anticipated quarter final fixture, on same day and same venue defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will take on ambitious newcomers Ekhaya FC, with the People’s Team determined to show they remain serious contenders for a third consecutive Airtel Top 8 title.

Interim coach for Bullets Heston Munthali said the team has used the recent break to address weaknesses that affected its league performances, adding that newly appointed head coach Wedson Nyirenda has already started implementing important changes within the squad.

“Looking at how we have prepared, I am very confident that we will perform well. We have worked on all the problems we were facing and the players are responding positively,” said Munthali.

But Ekhaya FC coach Enos Chatama has promised a fierce challenge, saying his side is eager to end the long standing trend of losing to Malawi’s traditional football giants.