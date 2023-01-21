Tropical Storm Cheneso scoffs Malawi

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Director of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Lucy Mtilatila on Friday, January 20, 2023 disclosed that Tropical Storm Cheneso made landfall north of Antalaha, on the north-eastern coast of Madagascar.

Mtilatila expressed hope that Cheneso—the first tropical storm of the 2022-2023 cyclone season to impact Madagascar.

She observes that if Cheneso makes its way to Mozambique will eventually affect Malawi mainly the southern region with heavy rains.

Mtilatila second from right

Meanwhile Heavy rains and strong winds have been recorded in several locations in Madagascar as over 300 people have been affected.

Currently, Malawi is receiving heavy rainfalls.

