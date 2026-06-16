Malawi’s tree planting survival rate pegged at 60%

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s tree planting survival rate is standing between 50% and 60%, the development worrying Natural Resources Minister Patricia Wiskesi.

This comes barely two months after 2025/26 tree planting season was closed.

Addressing the news conference on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 in the capital Lilongwe, Minister Wiskesi expressed disappointment over trees survival rate despite huge investment in planting exercise.

She indicated that there is a need for all stakeholders to invest more in survival rate exercise.

“The Ministry alongside with stakeholders need to invest much in survival rate programs that trees planted remain.

“We will also make sure that only well-defined land tenure is earmarked for tree planting exercise. This will enhance ownership that will go with caring of the planted trees’, discloses Minister Wiskesi.

The 2025/26 planting season was launched under the theme “Trees and Forests for Community Resilience” by Second Vice President Enock Kamzingeni Chihana, on 16th January 2026 at Mpata Primary School in Phalombe District.

During this year’s season, the country has planted over 59,022,540 million trees of various species have been planted and 8,142.94 hectares of natural regeneration managed nationwide.

This beat the target set of 41 million trees that were earmarked for 2025/2026 National Forestry Season.

The Ministry, through the Department of Forestry leads in a national tree planting and sustainable forest management campaign which runs from December 15 to April 15 every year.

The main goal of the National Forestry Season is to promote awareness about trees and forests, while encouraging a culture of environmental stewardship, tree growing and responsible land use in the country