Opposition Leader Chithyola calls for swift response to economic hardship, repatriation challenges

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Leader of Opposition Simplex Chithyola Banda has called for urgent government action on Malawi’s economic challenges, the repatriation of Malawians stranded in South Africa, and respect for constitutional institutions.

In a statement dated June 16th,Chithyola said many citizens are struggling with rising living costs, unemployment, and business difficulties, warning that the economy is worsening despite a large national budget.

Chithyola also urged government to speed up efforts to bring back Malawians affected by unrest in South Africa, saying they deserve dignity and protection.

On national unity, he cautioned against statements that could divide Malawians along ethnic lines, stressing that all tribes are equal and belong to the country.

He further raised concern over the perceived weakening of the Office of the Vice President and growing politicization of public institutions, calling for respect for constitutional structures and merit-based appointments.

The Opposition Leader said Malawi needs unity, accountability, and leadership focused on the welfare of citizens.