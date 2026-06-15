Former MERA Chief Collins Magalasi cleared involvement in Amaryllis Hotel purchase: “Not on the run”

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The former Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Collins Magalasi is said to be cleared involvement in the controversial Amaryllis Hotel purchase probe.

Sources at Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) and Fiscal Police have confided in this publication.

The development comes after social media was awash with reports that Magalasi was involved in withdrawing of MK5 billion at National Bank of Malawi, money linked to Amaryllis Hotel purchase.

The sources also told The Maravi Post that Magalasi is around the country in Blantyre, “Not on the run”.

“These are smear campaign against him in the social media from within the DPP camps towards the 2030 succession of DPP Presidency. Magalasi was cleared long time by ACB, PAC and Fiscal Police in any Amaryllis Hotel purchase involvement.

“This is the reason he hasn’t been on PAC probe list. He is a freeman. He is around”, assures Magalasi close relatives who works at capital Hill in Lilongwe.

Former Mera Chief was the architect behind the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Manifesto towards September 16, 2025 polls.

However, Magalasi has remained mum on any social media rumours of his involvement in the Hotel purchase.