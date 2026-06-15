Cape Verde hold Spain to shock 2026 World Cup draw

By Shaffie A Mtambo

TORONTO-(MaraviPost)-Cape Verde produced one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after holding 2010 FIFA World Cup champion Spain to a goalless draw in Group H match on Monday.

The African nation delivered a disciplined and spirited performance to frustrate one of the tournament favourites, earning a valuable point in a result that has attracted global attention.

Spain entered the match as overwhelming favourites and dominated possession throughout the contest, completing hundreds of passes while controlling large periods of the game.

Despite their superiority on the ball, the Spaniards struggled to break down Cape Verde’s organised defence, which remained compact and composed under constant pressure.

Cape Verde goalkeeper and defenders were forced into action on numerous occasions, producing a series of crucial interventions to keep Spain from finding the breakthrough.

The result was celebrated across Africa, with many football supporters hailing Cape Verde’s display as one of the continent’s finest performances at the tournament so far.

For Spain, the draw represents a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign, having been expected to secure all three points against a nation making its first appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Spanish players and coaching staff were left frustrated after failing to convert their dominance into goals, despite creating several promising attacking opportunities.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde’s players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, recognising the significance of the result in the country’s football history.

The point leaves Cape Verde well placed in Group H ahead of challenging fixtures against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in coming weeks.