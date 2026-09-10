CAMA backs Speaker Sameer Suleman’s parliamentary probes

CAMA Executive Director John Kapito said the organisation believes the move will help strengthen accountability and ensure that issues affecting Malawians are properly investigated.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lilongwe on Thursday September 7,Kapito said CAMA is following developments surrounding an injunction obtained to stop the establishment of the committees.

He said the organisation’s lawyer is currently studying the court documents and will provide guidance on the way forward next week.

Kapito said CAMA is considering joining the case because the issues being raised affect consumers and the general public.

“We want to be part of the case because consumers are the ones affected when public institutions fail to deliver services or when there are concerns over the use of public resources,” said Kapito.

The Speaker’s proposed joint committees were expected to look into several public concerns involving institutions such as the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA), Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), Blantyre Water Board and other government agencies.

However, the process was halted after the High Court granted an injunction stopping Parliament from proceeding with the establishment of the committees pending further determination of the matter.

Kapito said CAMA believes that Parliament’s oversight role is important in protecting the interests of citizens and ensuring transparency in public institutions.