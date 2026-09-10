Raiply Driver ‘Tsibweni’ Freed on Bail After 57 Days in Custody Over Fatal Bembeke, Dedza Accident

LILONGWE, September 10, 2026 — The High Court in Lilongwe has granted bail to a Raiply Malawi Limited driver popularly known as “Tsibweni”, 57 days after he was arrested over a road crash at Bembeke in Dedza District that killed eight people and injured nine others.

The ruling by Justice Bruno Kalemba also saw the case returned to the subordinate court in Dedza after the State said it now considered a road traffic offence, rather than manslaughter, to be the appropriate charge.

Tsibweni was represented by Counsel Mcford Sempulo and Counsel Henry Mvula. The State was represented by Counsel Dzikondianthu Malunda, the Director of Criminal Litigation.

The crash occurred on July 15 along the M1 at Bembeke. Tsibweni was driving a 30-tonne Howo truck loaded with timber from Chikangawa in Mzimba, Raiply’s headquarters, en route to Limbe in Blantyre, when it collided with a Toyota Hiace minibus travelling in the opposite direction.

Eight people died and nine were injured in the collision, drawing widespread public attention.

Tsibweni reported the crash to Dedza RoadBlock Police and was arrested shortly afterwards. He was initially charged with a road traffic offence, but the charge was later changed to manslaughter and the matter was committed to the High Court.

During the bail proceedings, Justice Kalemba questioned why the matter had been “escalated” from a road traffic offence to manslaughter.

Malunda told the Court that, after reviewing the case file, the State had formed the view that a road traffic offence was the appropriate charge. He said the matter would therefore be tried in the subordinate court in Dedza.

Justice Kalemba then referred the case back to the Dedza court.

The State did not oppose Tsibweni’s release, and the High Court granted bail subject to conditions imposed by the Court.

Tsibweni had remained in custody at Dedza Prison since his arrest following the crash. He was not physically present in the High Court during the hearing and remained at the prison pending completion of the bail formalities.

The case will now proceed before the subordinate court in Dedza as a road traffic matter.