SaS-CaN CONDEMNS AND REJECTS RECENT EXILED CALL FOR REGIME CHANGE IN THE SAHEL REGION

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network (SaS-CaN) strongly condemns recent treasonous statements and public appearances by convicted, exiled extremists whose activities in Europe bordered on promoting terrorism in Africa. These terrorist affiliates announced in late May, 2024 that they had established a transitional government in exile to fight the governments of Burkina Faso, Mali and the Republic of Niger.

Based in Switzerland, these exiled extremists baptised and named themselves the Mali Transitional Government in Exile, and are hell-bent on implementing regime change in Burkina Faso, Mali and the Republic of Niger. On the 7th of September, 2026 these exiled extremists appeared in front of cameras in Geneva, Switzerland to declare the following, that: (1) Presidents Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso, Assimi Goita of Mali and Abdourahamane Tiani of the Republic of Niger surrender to the authorities in Switzerland; and (2) The military in those three Sahel nations overthrow their leaders in Ouagadougou, Bamako and Niamey. They claimed also that they have a leader in the person of one magistrate Mohamed Chérif Kone.

SaS-CaN categorically rejects these treasonous declarations; they are unacceptable acts that directly risk undermining peace, security, stability and development in the Sahel region. We are outraged that these exiled extremists are allowed to engage in live interaction with the media in Europe, where these evil men and women launched their spurious attacks on the Sahel nations. By allowing extremist politicians and apologists of terrorism to launch criminal attacks from the soil in Europe against the African continent are not only an affront to sovereignty, it also strains relations between Africa and Switzerland in particular.

The establishment of any parallel government in exile to destabilise and promote regime change in Africa is an explicit act of terrorism and malicious attempts to create a humanitarian crisis in the continent. Information at our disposal reveals that these exiled extremist politicians are working with French and Ukrainian intelligence apparatus and are being used as conduits to boast terrorist activities against Africans in the Sahel region. The authorities in Switzerland should understand that these extremists operating in their territory had made many attempts in the past to destabilise the Sahel but are being chased by the people. And this time will not be different.

No sane person or civilised institution can support the criminal activities of these exiled extremists, including the formation of a parallel government abroad and working with foreign intelligence apparatus to undermine peace, security and stability in Africa. It is not surprising that the Swiss authorities deliberately pretend to not knowing that terrorism is evil, but are allowing their territories to be used as launching pads to unleash genocide, heinous crime and crime against humanity on the African soil. SaS-CaN deeply regrets that in spite of the war against terrorism, including state-sponsor terrorism, yet Switzerland has been converted into a launching pad for destabilisation efforts and terrorism in Africans.

We condemn terrorism in any form or manifestations. The international community is now caught in a catch 22 situation between stopping the ongoing destabilisation efforts in the Sahel region by AL-Qaeda and its affiliate groups, isolating those calling for its continuation, and promoting and defending peace and stability in the Sahel region. Suffice it to say that the European Union’s unprovoked hate attacks on Burkina Faso, Mali and the Republic of Niger will go a long way to provide tacit support to adversary groups that are fighting to destabilise the Sahel region in the name human rights and democracy.

SaS-CaN remains steadfast in its advocacy campaign. We call upon the international community and foreign partners to stand with Africans in the Sahel region, and to reject these reckless actions and deny any platform or legitimacy to these criminal extremist entities.

This is a naturally-acclaimed aspiration and necessary step to quench the fire of state-sponsored terrorism in Africa. The message is clear and the thinking of the new Africa is to no longer sit in the corner and allow these extremists to masquerade with a so-called government in exile and have some of their members operating in the Sahel region. We call on the Swiss authorities and the European Union (EU) to consider this issue, especially not allowing any of Europe’s territories to be used as staging posts to unleash terror in Africa.

Upholding the spirit of the Sahel revolution, Africans have firmly resolved never to commit the mistakes of Libya again and that no African nation will never again go back to the dark era of slavery or colonialism or apartheid. That the Sahel region for instance will never be a dumping ground for merciless extraction of mineral wealth and natural resources to develop foreign lands. The Sahel rejects any attempts by any foreign powers to make that region another Libya in Africa.

Records show that the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) desires to maintain a constructive, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking relationship with the European Union and its member-states based on sovereign equality, mutual respect, non-interference in each other’s domestic matters, and dignity. Regrettably, the EU and its members repeatedly and unabashedly interfere in the internal matters of the AES and its members, and try to bully the competent authorities in Ouagadougou, Bamako and Niamey. So it comes to say that allowing the use of EU territory to incite or promote acts of terrorism on the African continent is deeply hurtful to the thinking of Africans, and harmful to the development of harmonious and bilateral relations between Africa and the EU.

SaS-CaN is not speaking for the government of either Burkina Faso, nor Mali or the Republic of Niger. But where truth is told and for the sake of defending our African values, no African would comfortable with the ill-thought-out policies initiated and implemented by some foreign powers against the African continent.

The Sahel states bear no grudges, neither hatreds nor malice toward the European Union or any member-state of the block.

Signed:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

President and Co-founder

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network

SaS-CaN