MDF soldier Simaone Jailed 20 years

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A 36-year-old Kamuzu Barracks soldier has been jailed for 20 years for defiling a 15-year-old girl in Lilongwe.

Diof Simaone was sentenced on September 1,2026 by Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Bracious Kondowe after being found guilty of having sexual intercourse with the minor.

The case was heard at the Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court, where the State presented evidence from four witnesses during the trial.

Simaone, who is stationed at Kamuzu Barracks, was convicted on August 28, 2026, after the court found that the State had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the prosecution, Simaone had sexual intercourse with the girl on four separate occasions between April and August 2025.

Three of the incidents reportedly took place at a guest house in Area 44, while another occurred at Simaone’s home.

The sexual encounters resulted in the girl becoming pregnant, and she later gave birth to a baby boy in January 2026.

The court further heard that Simaone informed the girl’s mother, who works as a civilian cleaner at Kamuzu Barracks, about the pregnancy.

He reportedly promised to support the girl and her child but failed to fulfil the commitment.The girl’s mother subsequently reported the matter to Area 23 Police Unit, leading to Simaone’s arrest.

Simaone had pleaded not guilty to the charge, forcing the prosecution to call witnesses to prove the case.

After his conviction, Simaone asked the court for forgiveness and pleaded for leniency.

He told the court that sending him to prison would make it difficult for him to support the victim and her child.

He also apologised to the victim, her mother, the court and the nation, acknowledging that what he had done was wrong.

However, Central West Region Police prosecutor Sub-Inspector Thandizo Chingaru asked the court to impose a harsh sentence.

The prosecutor argued that as a military officer, Simaone was expected to protect the girl rather than abuse her.

Kondowe, in passing the sentence, emphasised that people should not use their positions or authority as a licence to commit offences.

The court’s decision also sends a warning that people in positions of responsibility will be held accountable when they violate the law.

Apart from his military career, Simaone is a former Kamuzu Barracks Football Club player who featured prominently for the side in Malawi’s domestic football competitions.

The Football Association of Malawi records him among Kamuzu Barracks’ players, while sports reports also identify him as a striker for the military side.