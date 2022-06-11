By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) has called upon President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government to cost cut several expenses to consider the countries budget.

In a statement, CAMA ,Chief Executive Officer, John Kapito said there is a need for removing allowances for the cabinet ministers and to reduce number of them to 20.

Kapito said parliament should be responsible for scrutinizing delegation for the president and his Vice.

He said number of embassies should be reduced to 10 and reduce the number of stuffing.

Kapito said affordable input Program (AIP) should be channeled to other stakeholders for better improvement.

He said the review of packages and allowances for civil servants as indicated in the 2022-2023 should be implemented with immediate effect.

CAMA’s boss said called upon President Chakwera and his vice to cut down on both local and international trips.

He added that civil servants should be given small vehicles for the sake of fuel reservation.

Kapito said National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) should channel it’s responsibility to other financial institution for the betterment of Citizens.

He therefore called for the reduction of vehicles lined up for both President and vice’s convoys.

