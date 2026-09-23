Pezeshkian draws a red line at the UN as Iran opens door to talks

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Iran has signalled that diplomacy remains possible despite the continuing war with the United States and Israel, with President Masoud Pezeshkian telling world leaders that Tehran is prepared to negotiate but will not accept talks conducted under military pressure.

According to Al Jazeera, Pezeshkian used his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday to call for “dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiations without accepting the language of force”, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington still had several options, including military action.

Pezeshkian’s appearance came a day after US President Donald Trump addressed the General Assembly and warned that Washington could take further military action if an agreement with Tehran was not reached.

Reuters reported that Pezeshkian rejected the idea of surrender while maintaining that diplomacy could still provide a route towards ending the conflict.

The confrontation was visible inside the UN chamber itself, as the United States delegation walked out when the Iranian president began speaking.

The US mission to the United Nations had not immediately issued a response, according to Reuters.

Pezeshkian also placed the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of his remarks, arguing that Iran could not be expected to accept restrictions on shipping through waters it regards as within its sovereign rights.

The strategically important waterway has remained a major source of tension because of its importance to global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

The Iranian leader also defended Iran’s position on nuclear technology, saying Tehran rejects nuclear weapons while maintaining that peaceful nuclear technology should not be restricted.

He argued that the dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme cannot be resolved through military means.

Pezeshkian also delivered a firm rejection of pressure from Washington.

He said Iran would not “bow” to threats while reiterating that Tehran remains willing to engage in negotiations if they are not conducted through force.

The speech came amid renewed diplomatic activity in New York, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff holding a three-hour meeting on the sidelines of the UN gathering.

The meeting was described as constructive by both sides, although no immediate agreement emerged.

With the conflict continuing to affect regional security, energy supplies and international diplomacy, Pezeshkian’s address has placed two competing positions before the international community.

Tehran says it is ready to negotiate, but insists that any diplomatic process must take place without military coercion.